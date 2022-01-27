Airport staff to wear name tags- UCAA

The Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Mr Fred Bamwesigye, has revealed that all staff from various stakeholder agencies who directly interface with passengers would be required to wear name tags for easy identification, in a bid to enhance customer care services at Entebbe International Airport.

Mr Bamwesigye made the revelation on Tuesday while responding to customer feedback raised at the closing of a five-day Customer Service training organized by UCAA for staff from the various agencies operating at Entebbe International Airport.

“In the past, the general public has been blaming UCAA for any poor service rendered by staff from any of the stakeholder agencies operating at the airport and this has adversely affected our reputation and that of the airport. This training was aimed at addressing such issues and bringing all of you on board to realise the impact of actions or omissions of your staff on the image of the country and how this can be improved,” Mr Bamwesigye said.

Earlier on, the Director Airports and Aviation Security, Eng Sooma Ayub, pointed to lack of name tags for some staff as one of the major issues raised by passengers, and that the authority had written to one of the agencies operating at the airport “asking them to ensure that they print name tags for their staff, and this needed to be extended to all the others who did not have them, including UCAA staff.”

Mr Bamwesigye also revealed plans by the authority to establish a dedicated Customer Service department specifically charged with monitoring the facilitation of passengers, closely following up complaints and supporting passengers that need help to ensure a better experience.

The training, conducted by Mr Chris Muhango, a customer service consultant, took participants through the expectations of the Airport Customer Service Charter, the need to understand customer needs and expectations and practical examples of how best a customer can be treated to meet their expectations while at the airport with emphasis on teamwork.



