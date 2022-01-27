Airport staff to wear name tags- UCAA

UCAA director general Mr Fred Bamwesigye speaks during the closing of a five-day Customer Service training at Entebbe airport. PHOTO | EVE MUGANGA

By  Eve Muganga

What you need to know:

  • Mr Bamwesigye also revealed plans by the authority to establish a dedicated Customer Service department specifically charged with monitoring the facilitation of passengers, closely following up complaints and supporting passengers that need help to ensure a better experience.

The Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Mr Fred Bamwesigye, has revealed that all staff from various stakeholder agencies who directly interface with passengers would be required to wear name tags for easy identification, in a bid to enhance customer care services at Entebbe International Airport.

