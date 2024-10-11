Airtel Uganda unveils new managing director as Murali quits

One of the country’s leading telecommunication company, Airtel Uganda has unveiled a new managing director following the resignation of Mr Manoj Murali who has been at the helm since 2020.

Mr Soumendra Sahu will be the new MD effective December 1, 2024 after Muali said he would be resigning on October 31.

With over 20 years of experience and a plethora of knowledge, Mr Sahu has harnessed his leadership skills in the field of telecommunication after serving reputable companies like Tata Docomo, Reliance Communications and Asian Paints, and most recently as the Chief Executive Officer at Bharti Airtel, Gujarat Circle in India.

“Some of the roles he has held in Bharti include Chief Operations Officer for Bharti Airtel Odisha, Vice President Head Sales in Goa and Maharashtra circles as well as VP Head sales for Bihar and Jharkhand amongst others. His extensive knowledge and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to drive Airtel Uganda Limited's growth and success,” the telecom company said in a statement.

As an executive director, Mr Sahu’s confirmation to head the telecom company at their next Annual General Meeting.

“He brings a fresh perspective and a commitment to upholding the highest standards of corporate governance. The Board of Directors is confident that the appointment of Mr Sahu will be instrumental in driving the Company's strategy and growth that deliver great customer experiences and shareholder value,” the company secretary, Dennis Kakonge added.

Launched in Uganda in June 2010, Airtel Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of Airtel Africa PLC boats of being one of the country's most innovative mobile phone operator.

In May 2013, the company acquired Warid Telecom cementing its position as the second largest telecom in the East African nation with over 8.9 million customers at the time.