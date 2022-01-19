Akabwai: Man who raised Teso’s academic standards

Former head teacher James Akabwai. PHOTO | COURTESY 

By  Simon Peter Emwamu

What you need to know:

  • Akabwai is credited for his role in uplifting the status of Ngora High School after the devastating Uganda People’s Army (UPA) rebellion against the National Resistance Movement, which assumed power in 1986.  

Old boys and girls of Ngora High School and Teso College Aloet are in a sombre mood following the death of their former head teacher James Akabwai, who is credited for playing a major part in shaping the academic performance of the schools.

