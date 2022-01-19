Akabwai: Man who raised Teso’s academic standards

Old boys and girls of Ngora High School and Teso College Aloet are in a sombre mood following the death of their former head teacher James Akabwai, who is credited for playing a major part in shaping the academic performance of the schools.

A statement from relatives indicates that Akabwai, 73, had been admitted to Soroti Regional Referral Hospital for one week, where he was undergoing treatment at the Covid-19 unit.

Akabwai is credited for his role in uplifting the status of Ngora High School after the devastating Uganda People’s Army (UPA) rebellion against the National Resistance Movement, which assumed power in 1986.

At the time of his posting to Ngora High School in November 1998 from Kigezi College Butobere, the school was still in shambles, says James Akia Odong, a former student of Ngora High School.

“At the time he was transferred, we had makeshift beds made of ropes but he caused drastic changes. We tasted the feel of a boarding school,” Mr Odong, the editor for a local Ateso newspaper, said.

Mr Odong said the school also got its first gate and fence.

“He came and changed the welfare for both students and teachers. It was during his reign that we saw a fully-stocked school library, laboratory, and drastic change in student performance,” he said.

The Rev Xavier Grace Okedi, also a former student at Ngora High School, said Akabwai initiated the school savings scheme, and slowly the effects of the insurgency started to wither away.

“Your good works are written in the history of Teso and our hearts,” Rev Okedi said.

Mr Dan Outa, a former teacher and deputy library master at Ngora High School, said Akabwai called for a meeting of all head of departments to come up with a comprehensive list of books and laboratory equipment that the school needed.

“Each head of the department was handed money to go to Kampala to purchase books and within a year, we had a fully-furnished library and laboratory,” he said.

Mr Outa said Akabwai made literature a compulsory subject.

Mr Paphrus Olupot, former treasurer and board member of Ngora High School, said: “At his time even neighbouring schools were allowed to come and conduct practicals at Ngora High School labs; that is the kind of collective love he had for the region.”

Mr Martin Okwerede, a civil engineer, said Akabwai instituted discipline among the students in Teso College.

“Two things always stood out for him, student welfare and teachers’ welfare, he loved to see a furnished library and laboratory,” Mr Okwerede said.

Ms Alice Ikara, the daughter of the deceased, said her father died at 6am at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital where he had been admitted over Covid-19 related complications.

She said the deceased is survived by six children and his wife Jane Florence Ajoti.

“Daddy had a history of high blood pressure and diabetes, and the effects damaged the lungs,” Ms Ikara said.

She said burial arrangements are underway.

Biography

James Akabwai, the son of the late Jonathan Akabwai and Tripania Akol of Kumi District, was born on May 1, 1949. Akabwai attended Orungo Primary School in Amuria between 1955 and 1958. He later went to Kolir Primary School from 1959 to 1961, and then joined Ngora High School in 1963 and later in 1964 he joined Maraka College.

He attended Budo for A-Level between 1965 and 1967.

He enroled at Makerere University where he graduated with Diploma in Education, he later got his Master’s in Education at the same university.

Work history

Akabwai worked as a geography teacher at Kololo SS between 1973 and 1976, moved to St Peter’s College Tororo, where he taught from 1976 to 1982.

He worked as an assistant registrar at NTC Kyambogo between 1982 and 1985, and also deputy director from 1989 to 1993.

He went to Kigezi College Butobere, where he worked as a head teacher from 1994 to 1998. He was later transferred to Ngora High school in November 1998 where he stayed until January 2002.

From 2002 to 2009, he served as head teacher of Teso College Aloet until he retired.