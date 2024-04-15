Akamwesi case: Police suspend land protection unit boss

The Commander of Land Protection Police Unit (LPPU) has been suspended on allegations of mismanaging investigations into a land dispute reportedly involving relatives of high-profile persons in Ruhama in Ntungamo District.

Sources knowledgeable about the matter said the suspension of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Johnson Olal followed separate investigations by the Police Inspectorate and the Police Professional Standards Unit.

“It is true [he has been suspended]. But talk to our police spokesman [Senior Commissioner of Police] Fred Enanga to give you details. I am not allowed to give out the details,” said an officer close to the inquiries.

SCP Enanga told this newspaper on Friday that he had not yet received formal notification from his superiors about ACP Olal and would, therefore, not comment.

“I need to talk to the director of Human Resource Management first,” the police spokesman said, but he did not revert to us as promised.

The incident that led to the suspension of the senior officer stemmed from an alleged sale of land to popular city businessman Robert Twinomujuni, who owns Akamwesi properties, in June 2020.

It is alleged that Mr Twinomujuni, who was on Friday charged over the transaction and remanded to Luzira Prisons, together with his co-accused Samson Arinaitwe whom prosecution told court remained at large, forged a sale agreement to dispose of leasehold land comprised in Rwampara Block 42, Plot 38, in Ruhama, Ntungamo District.

Case

He and co-accused Arinaitwe of Kabale Municipality are alleged to have forged signatures of Simon Nsekanabo, Winfred Musimenta, Richard Apollo Rutaro, Edith Busingye, Prudence Namara, Beatrice Kisembo Rugarama and Betty Rugarama.

The victims allegedly sought help from Ntungamo District Police Station, prompting the summoning of Mr Twinomjuni and his alleged accomplices.

The accused reportedly told police that they had paid all the beneficiaries, which the police later said was untrue.

The case didn’t proceed prompting the complainants to petition Police Land Protection Unit the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters in Kibuli, a Kampala City.

The complainants reportedly failed to get justice from the Land Protection Unit upon which they reportedly reached to higher political offices that directed that the case be revisited and officers involved held to account.