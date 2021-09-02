Akankwasah takes over as Nema executive director

By Stephen Otage More by this Author

The Minister for Water and Environment has directed the new executive director for the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) to stop issuing environmental impact assessments in wetlands following a presidential directive.

While presiding over the office handover ceremony yesterday, Mr Sam Cheptoris tasked Dr Akankwasah Barirega, who takes over from Dr Tom Okurut, whose contract expired in July, to implement the directives in the letter and where possible arrest the big shots who are encroaching on wetlands.

“The approval of environmental impact assessments on wetlands has been suspended and it is in black and white. Implement the directive to the letter. You should not go against the directive, I don’t know if I have the powers, but I will start by sacking you,” he said.

The environment boss also added that degradation of wetlands in Kampala should be handled as quickly as possible to send a message to the rest of the country that conservation of the environment is a key government priority.

Dr Okurut, who joined Nema in 2011, yesterday handed over office to Dr Akankwasah after the expiry of his two non-renewable terms of office.

In his hand over report, Dr Okurut said he had left Nema a better organisation than he found it. He noted that he was happy to leave office when all factories were complying with cleaner production mechanisms, which have controlled rampant pollution.

“Tororo, Hima and all the cement factories were polluting the atmosphere. Tororo Cement saved 23,500 tonnes of cement from the cleaner production practices, beer companies were using 9.5 liters of water to produce half a litre of beer now they are using 2.5 litres,” he said.

Dr Akankwasah said he was taking over office in the face of a devastating pandemic, new lows of ecological degradation and under new global setbacks on equitable, inclusive and sustainable development.

He said millions of species are at the risk of extinction, desserts are spreading as we continue losing wetlands and forest cover, which is making nature strike back with growing force and fury.

“Air and water pollution is killing nine million people annually, six time more than the Covid death toll, 75 per cent of new and emerging human infectious diseases are zoonotic, including Covid and environmental disasters cost the world $150b per year,” he said.

Mr Akankwasah, who also worked as a principal and senior wildlife officer at UWA, said key on his agenda will be implementation of the Cabinet directives to oversee the restructuring processes to rationalise government agencies commissions and authorities.