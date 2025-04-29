AKDN, govt partner to develop nursery school curriculum

The Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) and the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) say they are working towards developing a national curriculum for nursery schools in the country.

Speaking at the National Advisory Committee meeting in Kampala last week, Mr Amin Mawji, the diplomatic representative of the AKDN, said since 1905, the AKDN has been supporting the government of Uganda starting with education services at the Aga Khan School, health care, social work and in the 1960s they shifted focus to economic development tourism, aviation and financial services.

“The partnership hasn’t only covered social development, but it has covered economic development. In some cases, we have also covered cultural development through building national theatre, museums, which is a partnership we value a lot because the government has been supportive,” he said.

He explained that besides supporting government to construct a super-specialised hospital to stop Ugandans from flying out of the country for treatment, AKDN is supporting government to develop the pre-primary education curriculum to fill gaps that were denying children aged between 11 and 14 access to education.

This, he said, was because of low investment in nutrition, education and the poor family setting during their infant stages which impacts on child development. Asked why the government has paid little attention to developing early childhood education, Dr Safina Mutumba, the acting commissioner of pre-primary education, said under the national teachers’ policy, the government has taken over the training of nursery school teachers in universities. “Pre-primary teaching is part of training, and all teachers have to be degree holders.

Makerere and Kyambogo universities are training all the teachers. They must be graduates. As per the government policy, government has not taken over management of pre-primary schools; they are still under the private sector,” she said, adding that they need a legal framework under which government would take control of the schools.

The kind of curriculum

Asked to explain the kind of curriculum that the government and AKDN are coming up with to manage nursery, Mr Charle Santos, the curriculum specialist at the National Curriculum development centre, said a curriculum is a tool that transforms society into the type of citizens needed in the community.

He explained that because of the ever- changing human resource needs in society, there is a need to review the curriculum from time to time to address the societal demands and the learner expectations, adding that the current curriculum has been used for at least 17 years.

“A curriculum has its objectives in terms of the development of competences such as literacy, life skills, social skills, English, and the local language. For early childhood development, the question is has this learning framework has enabled the achievement of these objectives? “We did research, including the integration of 21st-century digital skills and ICT literacy. We realised that the current framework is lacking, and this is what prompted us to review the curriculum,” he said.

He added that instead of the 17 years, the standard practice is reviewing the curriculum every five years, which is not the case in Uganda.

Asked what is unique that they intend to introduce in the nursery curriculum, Mr Rupert Corbishley, the AKDN education adviser for Africa, said they have found that in most African settings, teachers are viewed as leaders of learning, agents of change, and they are expected to deliver reciprocal values which isn’t happening.

He explained that based on partnerships, they are helping teachers to acquire knowledge development skills and learning mindsets to help children to learn, and also to improve the learning environment so that they produce better learning outcomes.

“We do look at teaching professional development of knowledge, application of that knowledge in the classroom, and the way that is done is to change the mindsets of teachers. Other important aspects of this are the broader ecological system that helps young people to become enablers of learning,” he said, adding that the school management is supposed to ensure that classrooms have optimal student numbers and the learning environment is conducive.

Developing pre-primary education