Akena defends self over 'secret' meeting with Museveni 

Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Mr Jimmy Akena Obote, has distanced himself from claims that he has sealed a deal with President Museveni not to contest for presidency in the 2026 polls.



He said those making fun of his political ambition are “money-minded” and “confused individuals” who do not mean well for Uganda.



“That is politics, and I'm standing. The task which we have, the opportunity which we have for 2026 is to reset Uganda – to set a path which is going to work for the people of Uganda,” Mr Akena said during the burial of Rev Phoebe Sarah Opio held in Boroboro, Lira City, on Saturday.

Rev Opio, who was born on January 9, 1957, died on April 6, 2025.



The son of the two-time president, Milton Obote, said should things go wrong, his relatives and party leaders now know where to bury him.



“I took my political leaders to where I want my body to be laid to rest at the end of my life. I have taken my children, and I have shown them where I want to be laid. Today, I will repeat here again; I want to be laid at the feet of my father. If I'm not afraid to go into the ground in Akokoro, why should I fear standing for election? Why?” he said.



“I am going to contest in this election, and I'm using my brains. I'm not using force. My problem with all that took place is that the people of Uganda are being exploited by people who are cheating them. And if you want to defend those who are destroying those who are helping the people, I am going to expose you all over Uganda.”



Recently, there was a heated debate on a local radio station in Lira City after Mr Akena and his wife, Betty Amongi, who serves as the Gender Minister, reportedly stealthily visited State House to meet President Museveni Museveni who has ruled Uganda for nearly four decades.



Mr Akena confirmed meeting President Museveni “on critical issues that affect the people of Lango,” but not on issues concerning the 2026 general elections.



He further clarified that UPC has not broken any deal by fronting a candidate against the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, also the incumbent Lira City Woman Member of Parliament.



Amongi, who is the Oyam South County MP, has now officially relocated her polling station to Lira City where she is canvassing for votes under the UPC party to uproot NRM’s Aceng.



“There are people who say they're speaking for the President. Do you know what I spoke with the President about? Do you know what we've agreed on that you can speak on his behalf? When he invited me, I went, and I sat. People should leave matters of the president to the presidents,” he charged.



“I have not broken any arrangement. I'm the one who has been slapped, and I've given the other cheek, but I have not broken any arrangement. People have slapped me, people have insulted me. Have I replied? No, because I know where I'm going, and as I move, people will make noise, but I'll keep moving.”



Akena further said nothing would stop him from contesting in the 2026 presidential election.



“Now you heard it from Akena himself, Akena is standing. Whoever is not comfortable with it, that is your problem, it’s not mine.”



The tough-speaking Akena also told hundreds of mourners gathered at the burial in Boroboro that Saturday that nothing will make UPC to withdraw Minister Amongi for Lira City MP race.



“That is clear. My candidate is there, and it was never even a matter of discussion [when we went to meet Museveni because we have always fielded candidates. NRM has fielded candidates. Have I cried when NRM has fielded a candidate?” said Akena, adding that UPC wants to reclaim their seat currently occupied by Dr Aceng of NRM.



Ms Joy Ongom, then incumbent Lira Woman MP, shifted ground and contested with Dr Aceng for the newly created space in Lira City in 2021 but lost the election.



“Now, what is wrong with me claiming back my seat? I believe in politics where I can disagree, but I cannot disagree in a way whereby we can still sit together and work,” said UPC party president.



“Now, when people are attacking me, people are abusing me, people are trying to destroy me, did I go and start shouting at Museveni? Did I go and quarrel?"