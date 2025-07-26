Akena defies court order, gets one-year term extension as UPC president

About 800 delegates of the Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) have extended the term of party president Mr Jimmy James Akena during an Extra-Ordinary Delegates Conference held in defiance of a High Court order.

The hybrid conference, held both physically in Nalya-Kira, Wakiso District and virtually, suspended Articles 25.2 and 25.3 of the UPC Constitution to facilitate Akena’s term extension, allowing him to prepare for a presidential bid in the 2026 general elections.

The suspended articles require a three-month notice for any constitutional amendments initiated by a party member and a one-month notice for those initiated by the president.

In a press statement, Mr Akena says the conference amended the 2008 UPC Constitution to align it with Article 105(1) and (2) of Uganda’s national Constitution, which governs presidential term limits.

“The Extra-Ordinary Delegates Conference extended the term of office of the UPC President Hon. Akena James Michael Jimmy for twelve (12) months effective today, 26th July, 2025 to enable him and his Party Cabinet organise and oversee the conduct of party structure and national elections,” the statement reads in part.

Mr Akena adds that UPC remains a committed member of the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD), stating, “It shall always handle any matters with sister political parties as provided for under the Political Parties and Organisations Act Cap.178.”

Mr Jimmy Akena at the UPC party delegates conference in Kampala on July 26, 2025. Photo/Courtesy

The conference proceeded barely a day after the High Court in Kampala halted it pending a ruling on the legality of Akena’s presidency. Justice Joyce Kavuma issued the injunction on July 25 following an application by veteran UPC member Mr Joseph Pinyek Ochieno, who argued that the conference would prejudice an ongoing leadership dispute.

The party is currently locked in a leadership wrangle involving Mr Akena, Mr Dennis Adim Enap, and Mr Peter Mukidi Walubiri, each claiming to be the rightful president of UPC.

A recent High Court decision blocked Akena’s bid for a third term. Enap, who had filed the case, was later disqualified by the party’s Electoral Commission chairperson Mahmoud Kazimbiraine for allegedly violating the party’s electoral roadmap and referring to himself as “Nominated Unopposed Party President.”

Meanwhile, Mr Walubiri petitioned the Electoral Commission, urging it not to recognise Akena or Enap and maintaining that he is the party’s legitimate leader.

Amidst the turmoil, Akena dismissed three members of the UPC Electoral Commission, including Vice Chairperson Jack Kabusu and Commissioners Emmanuel Were and Aisha Naome Natukunda, after they acknowledged Enap as president in correspondence with the EC.

Justice Kavuma had advised the party to delay the conference until the main application is heard on July 29. However, Akena moved forward with the event.

“I am indebted to the about 800 delegates who attended both physically and virtually the Extra-Ordinary Delegates Conference despite all the challenges we faced in concluding this important event,” Akena said.

Earlier in the week, the Lira East MP reaffirmed his commitment to the 2026 presidential race.

“If this and other efforts are meant to strip me of my position or bar me as a UPC member from contesting, I want to assure you that the policy agenda I have been working on to make Uganda better will still be put before the people,” Akena said.

“They might restrict me, but they will not stop me. I will not be a bystander. This is my country. I don’t need permission from anyone. 2026 is not going to be business as usual,” he added.