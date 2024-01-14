Akena Obote pays homage to fallen Congressmen ahead of 2026 elections

Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party president, Mr Jimmy Akena on January 13 paid homage to three deceased congressmen in Dokolo District as he embarked on a mobilisation tour ahead of 2026 general elections.

Mr Akena, the son of the former president Milton Obote, accompanied by other UPC leaders visited the graves of Dr Syrlo Egwange, Adunia Olwol and John Ojede Oryech and placed flowers at their graves.

Dr Egwange, who was a commissioner during Obote I administration, died in 1972 and was buried at their ancestral home village in Alwala, Bardyang Parish in Adok Sub-county.

Mr Olwol, a former Obote’s escort, died on February 2, 1982 and was laid to rest in Agebo Cell, Agwata Town Council. Oryech, who struggled for independence with others in 1962, died on April 23, 2022 and was buried in Acandyang Village, Aneralibi Parish in the present Okwongodul Sub-county.

Mr Akena, who is the Lira City East Member of Parliament, said he paid homage to the deceased Congressmen to recognise those who came before them and made a contribution towards independence.

“These are people who were born before independence and struggled for independence. They were also available for the second UPC government but it now falls upon some of us who were born after independence...those who are born even later than that to make sure that we transform Uganda to the Uganda we need and the Uganda which will serve the interest of all its citizens. That is where our commitment is today,” he said.

“We are committed to make a better life for all citizens of Uganda and that is the journey which we have embarked on which has brought us to Dokolo and that is the journey which will take us across Uganda until we have concluded. May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” Mr Akena added.

The UPC party president further said the mobilisation is to assure their members and supporters to prepare the ground that they are coming and are ready for 2026.

Later, he addressed a fully-packed football field at Angwecibange Primary School in Dokolo Town. He was accompanied by the UPC party Secretary General, Mr Fred Ebil Ebil and Oyam North Member of Parliament, Dr Eunice Apio Otuku.

“I have come here to hear your views, listen to you and also give my opinion. I have been a leader in Uganda for some time. I have been a leader who has struggled for my people but I have a different idea today,” he told hundreds of people that attended the rally.

Mr Akena said when he first entered politics, there was so much displacement in Lango.

“You go to Acholi, you find it even worse, I went to Teso, and I also found them displaced. So, my first order of business was to look for peace. But I didn’t go with the gun,” he added.

“I struggled for peace, and at least we got some peace. When peace came, other problems also became very real. The quality of education was suffering in Lango, Acholi and Teso sub-regions. Health services were also in trouble. People earning a living whether you are farming or working hard, people are still not making ends meet.”

In response, some women and men in the crowd murmured that access to social amenities in Uganda has become a huge challenge among the population.

Some farmers said even if they work hard in their gardens, they do not get good money.

Mr Akena told them that time has come for him to go to the State House so that all citizens of Uganda can enjoy a better life.

“I have struggled with other leaders to lobby, I have seen leaders who have spoken English back and front, left and right pleading for their people but has it changed anything significantly? Therefore I have decided I cannot continue crying,” he said.

He also said for the last 17 years he has been in Parliament, he has been crying to the government to compensate Lango for the cattle they lost during the insurgency in the north but to no avail.

“I cannot keep crying dok a Lango (Lango cattle) this year, dok a Lango next year, dok a Lango the year after and dok a Lango pe abino (cattle are not coming),” he said.

“Therefore, for me I have taken a different decision. I know where decisions are made, and know if the decision is there, and the will is there and I know it could be done. So, my decision is to go where decisions are made and make sure the results come home. For me that is the solution.”

Mr Nelson Adea Akar, the former Oyam LC5 chairperson, said: “All those who have red blood in their bodies should support UPC candidates in the forthcoming general elections.”

Mr Simon Opio Okaka, Lira City UPC chairperson, remarked: “I looked after him (Akena) when he was still a child. I have tested him and now he is ready to carry the mantle of leadership to the next level.”