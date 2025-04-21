Akena to NRM: Museveni did not marry Amongi for me

Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party leader, Jimmy Akena Obote, has dismissed claims that President Yoweri Museveni provided cattle for his marriage to Betty Amongi, calling such suggestions baseless and politically motivated.

Mr Akena, son of former President Milton Obote, clarified that all marriage preparations and bride price payments were fully handled by his relatives, friends, and in-laws—without any involvement from the Head of State.

On April 7, 2013, Mr Akena paid 20 heads of cattle, Shs20 million, and 12 goats as bride price to Amongi’s family in a ceremony held at Minakulu Primary School in Oyam District. The event, which attracted dignitaries from across the country, had President Museveni in attendance as the chief guest, reportedly contributing Shs50 million to the couple.

However, more than a decade later, some NRM members from Lira City now claim Mr Akena would not have afforded the bride price without Museveni’s support.

Ms Amongi, who serves as the MP for Oyam South and the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, has not publicly commented on the matter.

Mr Akena, who is challenging President Museveni in the 2026 general election, said the claims are part of an orchestrated smear campaign to derail his ambitions.

“What is at stake, what is available is far greater than whatever insults you can throw at me. I hear somebody who I don't even know was anywhere, I don't even think he knows the President, or the President knows him, he's saying the President married a wife for me. Really? Really? The President was a guest, yes, he came as a guest,” Mr Akena said on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025.

Speaking at his residence in Senior Quarters, Lira City, Akena addressed hundreds of grassroots UPC leaders and aspiring candidates for the 2026 polls.

He said that the 20 heads of cattle used as bride price were bought from Amach Market in Lira District.

“In Minakulu, my mother was there, Yoweri Museveni was there. My mother welcomed my wife into the family,” Akena said.

“People talk, they don't know what to talk about; they don't know what to do. What we're talking about is the future of Uganda. If you have nothing to say, shut up, get out. We're moving.”

He maintained that no amount of threats or character attacks would distract him from his mission of delivering change to Ugandans.

“I have no problem if you put me in a box but provided the future of my children and the future of Uganda is okay, I will move; I don't care. I will move. So, what threat can you give me now? Can you give me money? No, I don’t take your money. You will not kill the idea if you put me in jail,” Akena said.

“How are you going to stop this idea? You cannot stop this idea. The people of Uganda will be free, the people of Uganda will determine their future; the children of Uganda will be able to enjoy Uganda. That is the mission which I want. If you have anything else, please stand aside, let us move.”

Meanwhile, former Oyam North MP, Krispus Ayena Odongo, has rejoined UPC, years after falling out with the party. He was welcomed back by party members at Akena’s home, where they sang and danced in celebration.

“I hear some people saying UPC is dead. Does that mean I’m also no more? I am alive. We should respect those in positions of authority, we should respect those who are working for the party,” said Ayena, also known for his past role as legal advisor to the LRA rebels.

“In the past, I made some disturbing statements because of anger. If the statement did not go down well with some UPC members, I ask for your forgiveness.”