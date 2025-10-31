Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium nears quarter completion as construction progresses in Lira

Construction of the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium in Lira City has reached 25 percent completion, officials said Thursday, marking a major milestone in Uganda’s bid to host high-profile international sports events.

The Shs470 billion ($125 million) project, launched by President Museveni in January 2026, will provide a 20,000-seat multipurpose stadium equipped with training facilities, a mini-indoor stadium for indoor sports, and halls for conferences, conventions, and workshops at international standards.

Speaking during the launch, Museveni emphasized that the stadium is part of Uganda’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Kenya and Tanzania, noting that the project would boost national sports infrastructure.

On Thursday, the site was inspected by Dr Patrick Bernard Ogwel, Secretary General of the National Council of Sports, who has overseen the project’s planning and early construction.

“There have been challenges at the beginning, including missing land titles, but by the grace of God we were able to overcome them. The President assured everyone that this is his project and he will build it,” Dr Ogwel said.

The stadium’s construction is being carried out by SAMCO National Construction Company, an Egyptian firm, under a 20-month contract signed in December 2024.

Dr Ogwel confirmed that government funds for this financial year have been fully disbursed, ensuring no delays in progress.

“The government has provided all the money required for construction, and therefore I want to give assurance that there will be no delays by the contractor,” he said.

During a site visit on Thursday, the Paramount Chief of Lango, Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, commended the project.

“I am very happy with this project because implementation is moving well. I want to thank the government for financing the construction,” he said.

The project aims to honor Uganda’s first Olympic gold medalist, John Akii-Bua, while creating jobs, promoting sports development, and attracting regional events to the Lango sub-region.

Officials say the stadium will also serve as a hub for youth sports training and provide opportunities for economic growth through tourism and related services.

Minister of State for Sports, Peter Ogwang, said complementary infrastructure, including a training facility at Lira University, will enhance the stadium’s impact.

“This facility will be the best in the country, supporting athletes and providing modern amenities for all indoor and outdoor sports,” Ogwang observed on January 29, 2025. .

Construction officials have since highlighted that overcoming logistical hurdles — from land title complications to procurement delays — has been key to maintaining the project schedule.

“We are closely monitoring progress and working with the district authorities to ensure timelines are met,” Dr Ogwel added.

With the stadium expected to open in 2027, stakeholders hope it will become a regional landmark for sports, conferences, and cultural events, while strengthening Uganda’s capacity to host international competitions.

Background

During the January 2026 launch, President Museveni framed the Akii-Bua Olympic Stadium as a project aimed at enhancing Uganda’s international sports profile and strengthening regional infrastructure for athletics and multipurpose events.