Akol takes over reins of Auditor general, vows to tackle corruption

New Auditor General Edward Akol has committed to intensify the fight against rampant corruption in Uganda.

“It is an enormous responsibility, which involves giving assurance to the country that all the appropriate resources have been spent well, and in accordance with the laws and regulations, and that related government programs and projects have been implemented as envisaged,” Akol said on Friday as he took over the reins of the office occupied for 23 years by retiring John Muwanga.

Akol added that: “The assurance on my part and team is that we will do our utmost best to execute this responsibility.”

Speaking at the same function, head of public service Lucy Nakyobe expressed efficacy concerns regarding the performance of the auditor general’s office.

“A new unit has been created to counter what we are doing. That leaves a question mark. We used to be so scared when coming to the Auditor General. You would prepare to make sure all things are in order. That scare is no longer there,” she observed.

She added: “We are the ones who audit, we need to tighten a bit…The public is tired…it is you who is going to help us fight corruption.”

Her remarks follow Tuesday and Thursday youth led anti-graft March to Parliament protests that have left close to 100 demonstrators jailed by Ugandan authorities.

Among other things, protestors demanded the resignation of Parliament Speaker Anita Among and a lifestyle audit of high-profile government officials accused of corruption.

Secretary to the Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi urged the Akol to offer more qualified opinions, conduct forensic value for money audits and offer actionable recommendations.

Muwanga hailed

Muwanga was hailed as a man of integrity who transformed the office, and greatly improved public finance management in the country.

“His tenure has been marked by remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to the principles of accountability and transparency. Mr Mwanga's leadership has been instrumental in elevating the standards of public auditing in the country,” his successor said.

Assistant Auditor General Stephen Kateregga said: “He created an environment conducive for staff to grow and thrive. That is why we see his successor being picked from within.”

Akol began his career with the Office of the Auditor General in 1994 as an auditor, rose to senior auditor in 1999, and became the Senior Principal Auditor before his appointment as deputy auditor general.

In his remarks delivered by his son, Robert Muwanga, the former Auditor General thanked his former workmates and family for the support that enabled him to thrive in his two-decade career journey.