Akullo appointed new Interpol boss

President Museveni has appointed the former head of Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID), AIGP Grace Akullo, as head of the directorate of International Police (Interpol) and International Relations.

This comes a day after Ms Akullo handed over the CID office to Maj Tom Magambo, an Internal Security Organisation officer.

Ms Akullo replaces Mr Charles Birungi, who has been appointed deputy director of welfare, production and sports directorate.

During the handover Ms Akullo listed a number of high profile cases she had dealt with during her tenure. These included the July 2010 terror attacks carried out by al-Shabaab at Lugogo and Ethiopian Village Restaurant in Kampala, among others.