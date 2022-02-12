Akullo appointed new Interpol boss

  • Ms Akullo replaces Mr Charles Birungi, who has been appointed deputy director of welfare, production and sports directorate.

President Museveni has appointed the former head of Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID), AIGP Grace Akullo, as head of the directorate of International Police (Interpol) and International Relations.

