Akullo hangs up police boots after 21 years

The only remaining female police director, Assistant Inspector General of Police Grace Akullo has left the Force after her contract expired.

AIGP Akullo, who has been the director of Interpol, handed over office to her deputy Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Joseph Obwona yesterday.

“It is true, I have handed over the office today. The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth-Ochola told me to hand over the office to SCP Obwona,” Ms Akullo said yesterday.

Ms Akullo, 53, is the fourth police director to exit police this year.

Unlike her colleagues, who exited after their contracts were not renewed, Ms Akullu did not get a contract despite applying for one.

According to a police human resource source, early this year, the Commissioner Human Resource informed Ms Akullo that she had to retire from the police and later apply for a contract in April as it is a policy for officers at the rank of AIGP.

She allegedly complied. However, President Museveni allegedly did not respond to her application prompting the IGP Ochola to instruct her to hand over office as she awaits to hear from the appointing authority.

Police officers above the age of 45, who are promoted to the rank of AIGP, have to retire from the police and work on contract. Police officers below the AIGP rank work until they reach the retirement age of 60.

However, the government had waived the requirement on late Andrew Felix Kaweesi and Ms Akullo when they were promoted to AIGP.

The President has the powers to grant contracts to police officers at the rank of commissioner and above.

Ms Akullo, an accountant, is renowned for her investigations of the corruption cases in the Global Fund, GAVI (vaccine alliance), Office of the Prime Minister, Pension and Micro Finance Support Centre scandals, while she was still in the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID).

Born in Arwot Nyap Village in Dokolo Town Council, Akullo joined police on August 18, 2001 as a cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

She was deployed in different police divisions, including Old Kampala Police Division, where President Museveni spotted her and appointed her on a team investigating the theft of Global Fund money around 2009.

Several government ministers and officials were implicated and tried. Three of the major culprits have bounced back and are ministers or in high profile positions in the ruling party.

Ms Akullo later returned to Old Kampala Police Station as the CID commander.

In August 2010, she was transferred to CID headquarters to head the Anti-Narcotic desk. It was from the position that she was appointed the head of the General Crimes Department in CID.

President Museveni appointed Ms Akullo as a commissioner in the Commission of Inquiry to establish the cause of the fire that gutted Kasubi Tombs in March 2010.

She was promoted to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

She did not spend more than two years in the General Crimes Department and was appointed the head of the Special Investigations Unit (now Special Investigations Division).

Her tasks were to investigate the July 11, 2010 suicide bombings in Kampala City.

In November 2011, Ms Akullo was promoted to AIGP and she was transferred to CID as the director.

Akullo replaced Mr Edward Ochom, who left the police last week after serving for 35 years.