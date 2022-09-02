Akullo returns to Uganda Police Force

Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Grace Akullo has bounced back in the police Force after President Museveni renewed her contract.

AIGP Akullo, who joined the police in 2001, in a message to her colleagues on July 26, “handed over [the] office of the director of Interpol and international relations” while also “mark[ing] the end of my service time as a police officer of Uganda Police Force.”

But police spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed yesterday that AIGP Akullo’s contract has been renewed.

He did not disclose the duration of the contract. But traditionally, the tenure of an AIGP’s first contract spans three years.

Early this year, the police management had ordered her to clear her desk as is a procedure for an officer above 45 years of age and at the rank of AIGP. The management also told her to apply for a contract as AIGP.

She retired and applied for a contract, but the President didn’t respond in time. This prompted the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola to advise her to hand over office as she waits for response from the State House.

According to public service standards, police officers above 45 years, who are promoted to the rank of AIGP, have to retire from the police and work on contract basis.

AIGP Akullo confirmed to Saturday Monitor that she got the contract.

“I am delighted that His Excellency the President gave me a contract. I am waiting for deployment,” she said.

She is the only female officer at the rank of AIGP.

Meanwhile, IGP Ochola has transferred top senior officers, appointing Senior Commissioner Hadijah Namutebi as the Chief Political Commissar—a position that was held by AIGP (Rtd) Asan Kasingye.

SCP Namutebi is the first officer among the 2007 (year) police cadets intake to hold the position of director.

She will be deputised by Commissioner of Police Hillary Kulaigye, who was the acting Chief Political Commissar after AIGP Kasingye left.

IGP Ochola appointed SCP Wilson Omoding deputy director of operations and commander of CCTV Command Centre. SCP Omoding previously served as the deputy director of Counter Terrorism.

He was replaced by SCP Frank Mwesigwa, who was the commander of Tourism Police. SCP Mwesigwa will also head the oil and gas police unit.

Elsewhere, SCP Stephen Kasalawo has been transferred from the Directorate of Counter Terrorism to Field Force Unit as deputy commandant.

Commissioner Esther Akwango has been transferred from the Railway Police to the Women Affairs Department as the head. She has been replaced by Rose Nachuya.