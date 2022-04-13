Alarm as armyworms spread to 38 districts

At least 38 districts have been hit by the African Armyworm invasion, threatening food security across the country.

This is up from the initial 12 districts in which the worms were first reported to have invaded a week ago.

The African Armyworm is a migratory moth, with its larva stage (the caterpillar) being the most destructive, feeding on leaves and pasture.

Outbreaks follow the onset of wet seasons when dry grasslands produce new growth and cereal crops are planted. The government yesterday confirmed an expenditure of Shs600 million in the war against the worm.

At Parliament, MPs from the affected districts have called on government to tackle the crisis or else the country risks facing famine and starvation.

Ms Musherure Shartsi Nayebare Kutesa, the Mawogola North County MP, said: “The Agriculture ministry informed the country a few days ago that the African Armyworm had invaded the country, which feed on 80 percent of the crops, including maize, legumes and cotton. Indications from the entomologists is that the spread of the army worms is linked to the effects of climate change.”

Mr Fox Odoi, the West Budama North East County MP, asked government to investigate the outbreak of the worms.

“The ministry should activate the district disaster preparedness committee to come up with solutions,” he said.

Mr Geoffrey Kayemba Ssolo, the Bukomansimbi South MP, said the situation is worrying. He said his place that is predominantly agricultural will starve if no action is taken.

Threat to human, animals

Mr Wilson Twinomugisha Kajwengye, the Nyabushozi County MP in Kiruhura District, a cattle keeping community, said the chemicals the ministry is attempting to use are dangerous to human beings and animals.

Several other legislators raised similar issues, asking government to intervene and save the situation.

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, directed government to make immediate interventions and eliminate the worm.

The Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, said government has started providing chemicals to spray the worms. She promised to present a status report tomorrow.

Ministry responds

Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze together with his junior ministers and technocrats have embarked on countrywide tours to sensitise farmers.

Mr Tumwebaze said at least 38 district are already struggling with the worms.

“MAAIF is deploying more tools today to affected districts as follows; 100 motorised pumps and 20,000 litres of cypermecilin to the districts,” he tweeted yesterday.

Maj Gen David Kasura Kyomukama, the Permanent Secretary of the Agriculture ministry, said: “The African Armyworm targets and attacks cereals and grasses/pastures. In the affected districts of Luwero, Mukono, Wakiso, Katakwi, Bukedea, Bugweri, Serere, Busia, Bugiri, Mityana, Kiryandongo, and Namutumba, MAAIF is providing pesticides and setting control demonstration centres.”

“Farmers are being advised to use Cypermethrin 5EC insecticide to control the worms. The recommended ratio is 100 to 120 millilitres mixed in every 20 litres of water,” he added.

Mr Kyakulaga Fred Bwino, the State minister for Agriculture, said the ministry has procured and distributed more than 23,000 litres of pesticides to the affected districts.