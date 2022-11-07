Alarm over high child malnutrition

Local leaders in Budaka District have expressed concern over the increasing cases of acute malnutrition among children.

The current poverty rate in Bukedi Sub-region is 43.7 percent, with the GDP per capita of less than $135. The sub-region comprises districts of Pallisa, Budaka, Butebo, Butaleja, Tororo and Busia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines acute malnutrition among children from six months to 59 months as a very low weight for height.

The officer-in-charge of Lyama Health Centre III, Mr Joseph Masolo, said on Saturday that they register at least two to three cases of malnourished children at the facility on daily basis.

“The problem of child malnutrition is extremely on the increase and this could be as a result of ignorance on better feeding practices,” Mr Masolo said.

The district Health Officer, Dr Elisa Mulwani, said majority of the children and some pregnant mothers, who turn up at the facilities, present signs of starvation. “Cases recorded in most government health facilities indicate malnutrition and this has been attributed to lack of food,” Dr Mulwani said.

He added that they advise communities to ensure that they provide their children with a fairly balanced food.

“All anemic children come malnourished. This is a serious concern that the district is battling with,” he said.

Mr David Peera, the Kabuna Sub-county chairman, told Daily Monitor that at least in every 15 homes, you can find a child looking malnourished due to poor feeding.

Mr Peera also noted that most of the parents lack knowledge on how to give a balanced diet to their families.

“This calls for intensive sensitisation by the health educators to guide our people to keep children healthy,” he said.

Mr John Mbulante, a parent of twins suffering from malnutrition, said government and NGOs should come to their rescue.

“The government should also establish a health facility in this area because the majority of the patients trek between 4km and 7km to access health services at Budaka Health Centre IV,” he said.