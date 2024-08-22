Albinism beauty contest to shine light on diversity

A section of people living with albinism have chosen beauty contests as one of the ways to reverse public stigma.

Mr Elijah Reagan Yunik, the founder of Mr and Miss Albinism Uganda, told the media in Kampala on Tuesday that decision to organise the first ever albinism beauty pageant was triggered by the stigma and discrimination against those living with the condition.

He said the contest will be an annual pageant for children and the youth living with albinism, aged five to 24.

Mr Yunik said: “We want to promote inclusivity of children and the youth living with albinism. They are always hidden and stigmatised, but we want to give them the opportunity to be seen and exhibit their abilities and erase the stereotypes and superstition.’’

About the contest

Mobilisation of participants for the regional contest will commence this year and stretch into early next year, with those picked for the finale to act as ambassadors of people living with this condition in the respective regions.

Mr Yunik said the regional contests will identify the best four contestants in each of the regions, with the grand finale to be held around May or June next year.

Ms Elizabeth Kwagala Mirembe, the chief coordinator of Matayo Foundation, an organisation that supports people living with albinism through skilling, appealed to wellwishers, including President Museveni, to support them financially to make the contest a success.

“We want the government to know that we exist and we can do everything. We can work, give birth and participate in the beauty pageant because we are intelligent and beautiful. We appeal to President Museveni to support his bazzukulu (grandchildren) living with this condition as they strive to fight against the stigma,” she said.

Ms Mirembe said several mothers and fathers of the children living with albinism continue to be abandoned by their spouses due to the myths and misconceptions that surround the medical condition.

She also revealed that women and girls living with albinism continue to be subjected to sexual violence by those who falsely believe that having sex with them can make one rich or get cured of HIV/Aids.

Ms Mirembe said unemployment; limited access to sunscreens that protect their skins against the scorching sunshine remain a challenge to many.

Mr Matayo Twinomujuni, the chief executive officer of Matayo Foundation, said there is no need for Ugandans to stigmatise albinos yet they adore Whites.

He called for the skilling of the people living with albinism in different disciplines to empower them.

Numbers

The United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner estimated that there were 20,000 persons living with albinism in Uganda by 2022.

The government recognises albinism as a disability.

About albinism

Albinism, a congenital disorder in which people lack colour pigmentation in their skin, hair and eyes, affects nearly one in every 20,000 people worldwide. The condition is most common in sub-Saharan Africa, where there remains great misunderstanding about people with the condition.

Health experts say albinism is a non-contagious and genetically inherited condition, which occurs when a child picks albino genes from their parents.