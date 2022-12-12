Albinos seek tougher laws to protect them

People living with albinism have called upon the government to review the Witchcraft Act of 1957 to address issues of their safety and security.

Ms Oliva Namutebi, the executive director of Albinism Umbrella, said the Act is outdated and needs to be amended so that those who kill people living with albinism for rituals face harsh punishments.

“We have to know that Ugandan borders are porous. In Tanzania, Malawi, and Mozambique, ritual killings of people living with albinism still exist. So, if we don’t let our officers at police know about this, then we are left unprotected and our security is compromised,” she said during an interview with this publication last Friday.

“In our community, there are people living with albinism who do not know why they were born that way. So, they also need to be sensitised so that they know their rights,’’ Ms Namutebi said.

She added that refugees living with albinism need to live a dignified life.

“We know that Uganda is host to over one million refugees and there are people living with albinism. Being a refugee is bad enough, living with albinism is any other disability; so we will emphasise refugees living with albinism, who are many in Namwanji, Kyangwali and Kyaka refugee camps,” Ms Namutebi said.

On December 3, Ms Jessica Alupo, the vice president, launched a five-year National Action Plan for Persons Living with Albinism during the commemoration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities in Kole District.

The Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, said the adoption of the 5-Year National Action Plan for Persons Living with Albinism is a clear sign that the government is committed to promoting and protecting the human rights of persons living with albinism.

“The government of Uganda is committed to working with all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the National Action Plan for People Living with Albinism to address inequalities and discrimination,’’ Ms Amongi said.

The action plan will focus on raising awareness and educating the public about the rights of persons living with albinism. Other priority areas include health and employment for people living with albinism, among others.

According to the UN Human Rights Statistics, there are many myths associated with albinism. The UN recommends that issues of children living with albinism should be prioritised.

The UN notes in the action plan report that some children living with albinism are usually abandoned to be raised by their grandparents or aunties, because their biological parents disintegrate after birth.

Statistics

According to Ms Namutebi, in 2014, the Albinism Umbrella with support from Oxfam Uganda carried out a spatial mapping (census) for people living with albinism in 35 districts of Uganda. They registered about 8,543 people.

But according to the World Bank report and the World report on population, Uganda is estimated to have around 20,000 people living with albinism, with 60 percent of them being Children.