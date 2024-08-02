Alcohol accelerating Hepatitis B-related complications – MoH

The Ministry of Health has challenged the citizens to stop drinking alcohol, citing its role in increasing Hepatitis B-related complications.

Professor Pansiano Ocama, a medicine professor at Makerere University, while delivering a keynote speech at the belated World Hepatitis B celebration in Kumi municipality grounds on Friday, emphasised that alcohol consumption triggers liver inflammation, similar to Hepatitis B, which can be fatal.

Mr Ocama noted that over 300 million people worldwide have Hepatitis B, with two people dying every minute. In Uganda, over two million people are infected, with Kumi district having a prevalence rate of 4.7 per cent, above the national prevalence of 4 per cent.

“Viral Hepatitis is classified into five categories, Hepatitis A, B, C.D and E. Hepatitis A and E are transmitted when one eats contaminated food. But those viruses usually cause a cute infection which ends up clearing without causing chronic infection,” he explained.

“But the rest of viral Hepatitis causes chronic diseases and are transmitted through blood and sexual fluids. Hepatitis B causes liver Cirrhosis which progresses to liver failure, and Hepatitis D can only be present if there is Hepatitis B. When you have both Hepatitis D and B the liver complication progresses quickly,” he added.

Dr Emmanuel Ongala, Kumi District Health Officer, reported that out of 7,110 people tested, 300 were positive for Hepatitis B, with males having a higher infection rate. He stressed the need for men to come forward for testing.

“We need to rally the men to come for testing so that we can identify more cases and get a way forward. Hepatitis B is transmitted through sexual contact, during delivery, sharing sharp objects and blood transfusion,” he said.

Mr Nelson Mandela Elungat, the district chairman said that the social economic status in Kumi leaves many people vulnerable to risks of exposure. He said that some people engage in sex for money which ends up exposing them to the disease.

Hepatitis B survivor and advocate Emmanuel Mutamanguzi appealed for government action to eliminate the disease by 2030.

State Minister for Health in charge of general duties, Ms Anifa Kawooya Bangirana emphasised the need for urgency, citing budget cuts and the death of one person every 30 seconds.

She urged government workers to utilise resources efficiently and encouraged the involvement of the young generation in fighting Hepatitis.