Alcohol factory goes up in flames in Nebbi

An alcohol manufacturing plant in Nebbi District on Wednesday night went up in flames, causing a loss estimated to be in millions of shillings.

The Oyoma Wine factory is in Parombo Town Council in Nebbi District.

The widespread flames mainly affected two fermentation rooms which, according to sources, were being used to store highly flammable spirits.

The wine that the factory was producing was mainly sold in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mr Ronald Thomwa, the Parombo Town Council LC3 chairperson, said the fire broke out at around 10pm on Wednesday night and it was being managed by the locals before it went out of control, spreading to other rooms.

“We managed to save part of the factory because of the efforts of the locals who responded in time to put out the fire. They did this by pouring sand and water onto the flames since the fire brigade truck couldn’t make it to the scene in time. This was due to the long distance between Arua City and Parombo Town Council,” Mr Thomwa said yesterday.

The distance between Parombo and Arua City is 100 kilometres.

Mr Thomwa could not immediately determine the extent of the loss that the fire caused but appealed to government to consider rescuing such distressed factories since this particular one was employing more than 2,000 workers, who have been rendered jobless.

Mr Robert Abak, the Nebbi Resident District Commissioner, said they are, among others, investigating clues by workers that the fire may have been sparked by power surge.

The whole of Nebbi District and the neighbouring Pakwach District do not have firefighting equipment.