Alcoholism, drug abuse triggers mental illness among refugees

A group of youth take alcohol in Adjumani Town last year. PHOTO | MARKO TABOIT

By  MARKO TAIBOT

What you need to know:

  • A recent World Health Organisation study estimates that one in five people in post-conflict settings suffer from mental health problems.

A new study has revealed that the high prevalence of mental health and suicide cases among refugees in settlements in Adjumani District are caused by alcoholism and substance abuse.

