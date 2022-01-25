Alebtong community school locked over Shs41m reopens

Aweki-paro Primary School in Abako Sub-county in Alebtong District resumed classes last week. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

By  Patrick Ebong

What you need to know:

  • The community accepted to contribute money and pay them. 

A community school in Alebtong District, which was locked  over a Shs41 million debt, has reopened after authorities reached a mutual understanding with the landlords.

