Alebtong community school locked over Shs41m reopens

A community school in Alebtong District, which was locked over a Shs41 million debt, has reopened after authorities reached a mutual understanding with the landlords.

Aweki paro Primary School, established in memory of 59 people killed by the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) rebels in 2003, failed to reopen on January 10 after the land owners locked all the classrooms’ doors.

Mr Samuel Okello, Mr Joel Ouni and Ms Mary Ogei had collectively donated the land in 2013 for the establishment of the community.

However, trouble started in 2017 when an organisation, Kids of Africa, offered to construct modern classrooms to replace the grass-thatched structures.

The organisation demanded that the community first secure the land title before it injects funds into project, resulting in the land owners to demand Shs41m in compensation.

The community accepted to contribute money and pay them.

However, since February 2019 when the modern structure was commissioned, the landlords had never been compensated.

But Mr David Kennedy Odongo, the district chairman, said they agreed to settle the matter with the landlords.

“The school is now open and the pupils are studying. We have agreed to pay the land owners by installment until we finish, but this matter should have been handled long ago by the previous administration,” Mr Odongo said on Sunday.

Learning resumed last week. So far, more than 200 learners have reported back to the school and the number is expected to increase in the coming days, according to Mr Denis Ewach, the Abako Sub-county chief.

Mr Ewach, however, said they had not yet made any payment.

“We have had several meetings with the three landowners over the matter, but we are on course, the school is now open and that is the first thing we wanted as part of our negotiation with them,” Mr Ewach said last Thursday.

During the commissioning of the new classroom blocks in 2019, the Kids of Africa’s country director, Mr Tage Budolfsen, said the school would transform the area.