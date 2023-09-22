Alebtong District chairman suspends procurement over irregularities

TheAlebtong LCV chairman has halted the district’s procurement for the FY2023-24 over alleged irregularities.

Alebtong District boss David Kennedy Odongo said technical evaluation processes for contract awarding had also been suspended.

According to him, this has been done to ensure transparency.

“I have not done this to disrupt the procurement process but rather in order to have procurement process done with integrity, fairness and within the legal framework,” he told Monitor on Thursday.

“And above all, I have also done it to correct the mistakes that can take the district into serious losses because if the contract process has issues- there would be room for complaints from other stakeholders,” he added.

Odongo told this publication that a review of the Ugandan law revealed violation of key regulations outlined in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA Act.)

“Specifically, these irregularities are contrary to regulation 32 (a), 34 (1), (e), 37 (2), (3), (4), (6), 45, 48 and others of the aforementioned Act,” he noted.

Odongo explained that their technical evaluation committee was not approved by the contract committee as required by the law.

“I’m already getting remours to that effect and this compromises the quality of the procurement process and others,” he observed.

“In light of these irregularities, I have no option but to suspend the ongoing technical evaluation process with immediate effect. So, I am appealing to all the critical stakeholders that whatever I’ve done, I have done it in good faith and I would kindly request patience from them,” he added.

According to Odongo, the Local Government Act Cap 243 specifically section 13 (1), (b), (c), (e), (2), (3), (4) empowers him to supervise service delivery and oversee staff working in the district.