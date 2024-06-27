Alebtong leaders clash as district jobs shortlist disappears

Leaders in Alebtong District are trading counteraccusations following the alleged disappearance of list containing names of successful job applicants.

Last month, dozens of Ugandans reportedly applied to fill staffing gaps in Alebtong after the positions were advertised by the District Service Commission (DSC) in April 2024.

According to some district leaders, successful applicants had been identified through interviews, and their particulars were due to be entered into the government payroll system before the end of the FY2023/2024 on June 30.

“If this was done, it would save the district from sending back money meant for their wages to the consolidated fund,” a district leader who preferred anonymity told Monitor on Wednesday.

Alebtong District Service Commission Amos Olal Odur said after interviewing the shortlisted candidates, they submitted the list of successful applicants to the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Franco Olaboro.

But the district accounting officer denies ever receiving or seeing the said list.

Alebtong LC5 chairman David Kennedy Odongo said confusion over the jobs’ list forced authorities to convene an impromptu meeting on Tuesday.

“During the executive meeting, it was confirmed that the DSC has not released the list of the successful applicants to the CAO as they claim and the DSC was directed to release the interview results on June 27 without fail,” Odongo said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to him, the meeting resolved that the District Security Committee, chaired by Alebtong Resident District Commissioner Jillian Akullo, should investigate the matter.

“In the meantime, we advise any person seeking any clarifications on this matter to consult the district chairperson or CAO rather than using the press,” Odongo added.

Procurement and job recruitment are sometimes sources of conflict and controversies in Alebtong just like in other parts of Lango Sub-region.