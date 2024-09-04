Alebtong woman arrested over murdering stepdaughter

Police in Alebtong District have arrested a 32-year-old woman on allegations of murdering her 4-year-old old stepdaughter.

The deceased has been identified as Angel Among, a 4-year-old daughter to Immaculate Awunu and Silvesto Obongo who divorced sometime back.

According to police reports, on August 21, 2024, Among’s stepmother instructed a one Prisca Alum to take the baby to her in the garden once she began crying.

Subsequently, at around 10am, the baby was taken to her garden as other children were left playing in the neighborhood, according to police reports.

Later, in the evening both the suspect and Alum went back home without the deceased who was missing until August 27, 2024, when a case of disappearance was reported by Andrew Ayel, the LC1 chairperson of Alele-tidi cell in Alebtong Town Council, Alebtong District.

North Kyoga Regional police spokesperson SP Jimmy Patrick Okema told Monitor that Among's body was on August 30 found in a bush, few meters away from the sunflower garden.

“Police visited the scene and confirmed finding the body lying in the bush while naked with injuries on the forehead. She was then taken to her stepmother by her own biological mother Immaculate Awunu,” SP Okema said.

He condemned such barbaric acts describing them as evil, but said investigations into the matter are still ongoing.

“This is quite a demonic act of killing. Fortunately, the suspect has been apprehended and all necessary proceedings are still ongoing,” he noted.

He added: “We also want to advise mothers that if marriages become bad, kindly go and die with your child either with hunger or with whatever challenges that you will be experiencing than abandoning them in the hands of stepmothers.”