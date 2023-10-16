Alex Ssekandi died of excessive alcohol intake – sister  

A sister of Alex Kayanja Ssekandi has revealed that his brother died as a result of excessive alcohol consumption.

Kayanja, 39, the son of former Vice President Edward Ssekandi died last Thursday at Lubaga Hospital in Kampala where he had been admitted for the past couple of weeks.

Speaking to mourners on behalf of the family during Kayanja’s final send-off at Bulegeya Village, Kyanamukkaaka Sub County in Masaka District on Sunday, Ms Phiona Ssekandi said they could not hide the truth that their brother died of excessive consumption of alcohol.

“It will be a disservice if we don’t tell the truth that alcoholism is bad to help young people avoid it. Our brother got addicted and we endeavoured to fight it, but we failed until it affected various essential body organs that resulted in his death. The Kidney failed and later the Liver and Pancreas and the body could not respond to medication,” she explained.

Vice President Jessica Alupo (R) consoling Mr Ssekandi during the burial of his son Alex Kayanja Ssekandi at Bulegeya village in Masaka District on October 15, 2023. PHOTO | ANTONIO KALYANGO

Ms Ssekandi pledged to set up a charity organisation to sensitize Ugandans, especially the youth on the dangers of excessive alcohol consumption because it can shatter someone’s dreams.

President Museveni, in his condolence message delivered by Vice President Ms Jessica Alupo, condoled with the family of Ssekandi for losing such a young son. She delivered a condolence fee of Shs10 million from Mr Museveni.

The President asked the family not to only mourn their son, but also to celebrate his life and achievements.

The State Minister of Microfinance, Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo asked the leadership of Masaka District to console and appreciate the family of Mr Ssekandi for his legacy in the district and consider establishing the district headquarters on the piece of land he donated instead of Nkuke Village where the district council resolved to erect it.

According to the 2023 report released by the World Health Organization (WHO), Uganda was ranked first in alcohol consumption on the African continent.