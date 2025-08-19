Alexandria Marinos, detained in 2022 over Bobi Wine’s music, laid to rest in Kasese

Ms Alexandria Marinos, a supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP), whose health deteriorated after her alleged illegal detention for playing loud music by the party’s principal, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine was laid to rest today, August 19 at her ancestral home in Kasese District.

A somber mood engulfed Makerere Kavule on Monday as opposition politicians gathered to pay their last respects to Ms Marinos.

Ms Marinos, who died on Sunday, was among several NUP members allegedly arrested and tortured by security operatives in 2022. She was held incommunicado for three days before being released, although the army claimed she spent only 48 hours in custody.

Mr Kyagulanyi, in a post on his X account, wrote:

“Marinos was abducted on March 30, 2022, in Mbuya, subjected to incredible torture and rape by the regime thugs at CMI, Mbuya. Her crime, playing Bobi Wine’s music on loud speakers.”

According to Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, the Leader of Opposition in Parliament and NUP spokesperson, Ms Marinos’ health never fully recovered after the ordeal.

“Even when she was released from detention, she was being trailed for speaking out and exposing those who had captured her. Even when she flew to Nairobi for refuge, she still lived under fear,” Mr Ssenyonyi said.

He added that she had been in and out of hospitals until she succumbed to her illness on Sunday.

Deceased: Ms Alexandria Marinos. Photo/Courtesy of @HEBobiwine

During the funeral service, some mourners expressed dissatisfaction over her death and the lack of action from relevant authorities.

“Marinos petitioned the Human Rights Commission about the torture she went through, but no action was taken. I wonder if Mariam Wangadya is also a woman,” Ms Gorreti Namugga, the Mawogola South MP, said.

Ms Flavia Nabagabe, Woman MP for Kassanda District, vowed that women leaders would continue pushing for justice.

“As women, we shall keep on fighting for justice against the acts of human rights violation that have been done. We shall make sure that our fallen comrades get justice,” she said.

NUP Secretary General Mr Lewis Rubongoya also urged Ugandans to speak out against human rights violations.

“Today, it’s Marinos, tomorrow it might be someone else’s family,” he warned.

Her family remembered Ms Marinos, 32, as a hardworking and dependable pillar who will be greatly missed.