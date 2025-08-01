Algeria announces availability of 210 scholarships for Ugandan students

The Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria to Uganda, His Excellency Mourad Amokrane, has announced the availability of 210 scholarships in 2025, as part of his country’s dedication to education exchange and the empowerment of African youth.

The announcement was made during a meeting with Uganda’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs/International Affairs, Mr Oryem Henry Okello, in Kampala on Thursday.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Mr Okello and his guest engaged in productive discussions ahead of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD IX) scheduled to take place in Yokohama, Japan from August 20 to 22.

The conference is a premier platform for African development that has been bringing together African leaders and development partners since its inception in 1993.

“The duo explored collaborative opportunities to drive Africa’s growth and development, fostering a spirit of Pan-Africanism and brotherhood that underscored the entire discussion between the two countries. The Honourable Minister expressed a compelling vision for African development, emphasizing Uganda’s crucial role within this continental endeavor.

“The discussions highlighted how TICAD serves as an essential platform to advance shared African aspirations, with the Minister emphasizing the insightful certainty that education stands as a fundamental solution towards sustainable development across all sectors of society,” reads the statement.

Minister Okello reasserted the continuing friendship and solidarity between Uganda and Algeria, while his guest highlighted concrete commitments aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and fostering human capital development.

Ambassador Amokrane further signaled a mutual desire to identify and invest in more opportunities for strengthening bilateral economic ties with Uganda, making specific reference to collaborations in agricultural products such as milk and coffee.







