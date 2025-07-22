Ali asks Museveni to appoint more ministers from West Nile

The Adjumani West MP and Second Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali, who trounced his three challengers by a wide margin for the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party’s flag during the primaries last Thursday, has outlined an ambitious development agenda for his constituency and the greater West Nile Sub-region.

In his victory speech read by one of his sons, Mr Musa Basir, at a press conference at the weekend, Gen Ali, 86, pledged to, among other things, lobby for the establishment of ICT infrastructure across West Nile to bridge the digital gap and improve the productivity of small-scale farmers in the sub-region, recognising agriculture as the backbone of local livelihoods. He underscored the need for the government to take affirmative action in appointing people from West Nile to various government positions, citing historical marginalisation.

“We wish to request that the President take affirmative action in the appointment [of]... ministers, directors, ambassadors, and commissioners. We are cognisant that these are pivotal in influencing transformation and development,”Gen Ali said in the delegated speech.

Several West Nile leaders, including former Obongi County MP Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, who attended the victory parade, have in the past criticised President Museveni for not appointing more Cabinet ministers hailing from the sub-region.

“We have many educated sons and daughters in West Nile who can be ambassadors, commissioners, and Cabinet ministers. But we are always disappointed when such appointments are made. And here, we only have one Cabinet minister—Moses Ali. We need more to push for our agenda,” Mr Fungaroo said.

On infrastructure, Gen Ali committed to pushing for the completion of key road projects, the expansion of electricity coverage, and general improvement of physical infrastructure.

He further proposed the creation of a dedicated ministry for the West Nile region, arguing that the region’s size and economic challenges warrant targeted interventions. Another key issue he raised was the need for the government to compensate people in West Nile who lost property and livelihoods during past wars.

He also advocated for the formation and strengthening of cooperatives to empower local farmers and traders. In a separate speech focused on development at the district level read by his political assistant, Mr Gabu Amacha, Gen Ali underlined several projects he aims to complete, including the creation of the Adjumani Municipality, the completion of the piped water project from the River Nile, and the connection of Adjumani to the national power grid.

Meanwhile, in Adjumani East, NRM flag bearer Mr Mark Dulu Angel, who lost in the 2021 General Elections but has now reclaimed the party ticket, attributed his political comeback to staying connected with his constituents after his defeat. “If elected, I plan to prioritise improvements in the education sector, with a particular focus on early childhood education, which is a critical foundation for long-term development,” Mr Dulu stated.

Gen Moses Ali’s political career

After the fall Idi Amin’s regime, Moses Ali went into exile and later led the Uganda National Rescue Front rebel group against Milton Obote’s government in the 1980s. In 1986, he reconciled with President Museveni, joining the National Resistance Army, where he was appointed Maj Gen.

Since then, he has held key ministerial positions, including minister of Tourism, Internal Affairs, and Disaster Preparedness. He has represented East Moyo County in Parliament since 2001, aside from a brief period out of office in 2006. He served as First Deputy Prime minister between 2016 and 2021 and currently holds the role of Second Deputy Prime minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament.