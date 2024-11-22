Alien Skin saga: Bodyguard charged with assaulting Nsambya hospital staff

Julius Mugabi, the bodyguard of musician Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin, has been remanded by the Makindye Chief Magistrates Court on charges of grievous harm against doctors at St. Francis Hospital Nsambya.

Mugabi is jointly charged with Mulwana, who is already facing robbery charges and is currently incarcerated, appeared today evening before the Chief Magistrate Esther Adikini who remanded him until November 25 when his co-accused will appear to also be charged officially.

He denied the three charges of causing grievous harm that have been slapped against him by the state.

According to the charge sheet, Mulwana, Mugabi and others still at large on November 19, 2024 at St Francis Hospital Nsambya, Makindye Division in Kampala District unlawfully did grievous harm to Dr Zaidi Matovu, Alex Odongo and Anthony Munyanda.

Mugabi has denied the charges and will remain in custody until November 25, 2024, when Alien Skin is also expected to be brought to court to face the new charges.

Mulwana who is already on remand at Luzira is accused of robbing a one Salim Mubiru of his iPhone 15 valued at Shs3.5 million, Shs480,000 cash and a wallet containing a national ID in Makindye Division in Kampala District on September 28,2024.

He is also accused of using violence during the said robbery.

He has since denied the charge slapped against him and will appear back in court on December 9.

According to police, the hospital on Tuesday night received a one Joram Tumwesigye, 28, a resident of Makindye Division, Kampala District with severe injuries .