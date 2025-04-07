All betting payouts to be wired through Bank of Uganda – govt

All active operators of gaming, casino and betting outlets in Uganda will at the start of the 2025/2026 Financial Year be required to channel all payouts through a Bank of Uganda centrally-managed system. The fresh legislation is contained in the Tax Procedures Code Amendment Bill, 2025, that is currently being processed by the House Committee on Finance after it was tabled by Finance junior minister Henry Musasizi last week.

“An operator of a casino, gaming or betting activity shall only receive a wager or money staked and only make payouts through the gaming and betting centralised payments gateway system licensed by the Bank of Uganda under the National Payments Systems Act,” the Bill reads in part The draft law also discloses that the same payment system “shall be linked to the Uganda Revenue Authority [URA] electronic notice system”. This adds to the another proposal in the same draft law that will, if endorsed, condition that National Identification Numbers (NIN) be used to serve in the place and or replace Tax Identification Numbers (TIN) that are currently issued by the URA.

Purpose?

Mr Eric Odongo, who works as an economist at the Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), believes that the tax collection tool is designed to arrest all persons who either default or completely dodge remitting prescribed taxes on the stakes cashed out. He reasons that the remedial approach mooted by Ministry of Finance is occasioned by irregular tax remittances by gaming and casino operators. The Chief Executive Officer of National Lotteries and Gaming Board (NLGB), Mr Denis Mudene Ngabirano, the overseer of Uganda’s gaming sector, says the measure is part of the measures meant to track all payments. This is to also insulate the sector from abuse by illicit financial activities. “There is a likelihood that this sector can lead to money laundering and terrorism financing but we are working with the financial intelligence authority and other agencies to ensure that we curb risk,” Ngabirano says.

He adds: “We have widespread illegal gaming operations that happen in the remotest villages,” he said and immediately added “This is the reason we set up regional offices to curb this vice.” Their plan so far shows that the regional offices will be in Gulu, Mbala and Mbarara once activated. The Tax Procedures Code Amendment Bill, 2025 is part of the seven tax Bills authored by the Ministry of Finance to expand Uganda’s tax base and also arrest leakages that caused revenue loss. The Bills include Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Excise Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2025; The Value Added Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Stamp Duty (Amendment) Bill, 2025; Hides and Skins (Export Duty) (Amendment) Bill, 2025; and The External Trade (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

While defending the proposals of tax bills last Thursday, minister Musasizi indicated that the Bills are designed to “create a fairer and more predictable tax environment for businesses and taxpayers, and removing ambiguities that create loopholes leading to revenue leakages”. He added: “These amendments are also intended to enhance tax administration, encourage voluntary compliance, and empower the Uganda Revenue Authority to effectively enforce the laws.” On the overall, the taxman has set a revenue target of Shs36 trillion to be collected as partial contribution meant to finance the Shs71tr budget for the 2025/2026 Financial Year. The budget is currently being processed by Parliament and it is expected that it will be concluded before next month.

Harsh penalty?

A Shs1m fine will be slapped on any operators found to be dishing out payments on successful stakes without using the erected system. “An operator of a casino, gaming or betting activity who does not use or is not integrated with the gaming and betting centralised payments gateway system is liable to pay a penal tax equivalent to double the gaming or withholding tax due or five thousand five hundred currency points, whichever is higher,” the Bill reads in part. For computation purposes, each currency point is equivalent to Shs20,000.

Success rate?

Mr Ngaibirano says “there is an improved compliance” among operators in the gaming sector, something attributed to NLGB’s close collaboration with the URA.

By the close of last financial year, a total of Shs194b had been collected while “this [Financial Year] July [2024] to February [2025], we are at Shs189b” collected in terms of revenue. Mr Ngaibirano, therefore, believes that his office will be able collect a total of “about Shs250b by the end of the [current] financial year”.

So what next?

As procedurally defined, the House committee on Finance will receive views from concerned stakeholders who will through their submissions attempt to persuade the committee to either trash or approve the proposal. This will be followed by a closed session in which the committee will write a comprehensive report on the proposal that will thereafter be tabled before the whole House in a plenary sitting. It is at this stage that the said proposal alongside other tax Bills will either be approved or rejected.

Shs194b

By the end of June 2024, Shs194 billion had been collected in revenue from betting according to the chief executive officer of National Lotteries and Gaming Board (NLGB), Mr Denis Mudene Ngabirano.