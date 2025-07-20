All Butaleja incumbent MPs lose NRM flag in party polls

In a surprising political shakeup, all incumbent Members of Parliament in Butaleja District lost the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party flag during the just-concluded party primaries.

Ms Florence Andiru Nebanda, the Woman MP for Butaleja District; Mr Yusuf Mutembuli, MP for Bunyole East; and Mr Geoffrey Eric Mutiwa, MP for Bunyole West, were all defeated at the ballot, marking a significant shift in the district's political landscape.

The results were announced in the early hours of Friday after a tense vote-counting exercise that lasted through the night. Observers described the outcome as a clear message from voters seeking change in leadership ahead of the 2026 general elections.

At the tally centre, the atmosphere was charged with both celebrations and disappointment, as new candidates emerged victorious and supporters of the outgoing MPs tried to come to terms with the results.

Ms Nebanda lost the NRM flag to Ms Sarah Logose Annet. Mr Mutembuli lost the flag to long-time political rival, Mr Moses Musamba Nagwomu, former MP, while Mr Mutiwa lost the card to Mr James Waluswaka, former MP.

Mr Mutiwa and Mr Mutembuli said they will contest as independents in the 2026 general, describing the NRM elections “a sham exercise.”

"I have the support of my people. If the NRM party doesn't rectify the problem, I will be forced to contest as an independent and people will decide in the general election,"Mr Mutiwa told this publication on Saturday in Tororo town.

Mr Mutiwa accused his opponent of using unknown youths in the area to disrupt the election.

However, NRM officials in the district said the primaries were largely peaceful, although a few areas experienced delays in the delivery of voting materials and isolated complaints of voter bribery, which are under investigations.

Mr Patrick Were, a retired teacher, said the incumbents have not performed to their expectations.



NRM party registrar for Butaleja District, Mr Kuzaima Hasahya, on Friday morning announced the winners for the Woman MP seat, Bunyole East, and Bunyole West constituencies.

Amidst cheers at the tally centre, Annet Sarah Logose was declared winner of the NRM flag for Butaleja District Woman MP after getting 38,998 votes, defeating her closest rival Agatha Hamba Muloki, who garnered 27,245 votes. This marks a breakthrough for Logose, who previously contested for the same seat three times without success.

In Bunyole East, Moses Musamba Nagwomu secured the party flag after polling 15,063 votes, narrowly beating Mr Faustine Mutabazi, who got 13,119 votes.

Mr James Waluswaka emerged victorious in Bunyole West, collecting 31,942 votes against his main challenger, Geoffrey Eric Mutiwa, who scored 20,880 votes.



Speaking after his victory, Mr Nagwomu urged both winners and losers to put the heat of the campaigns behind them and focus on uniting the party ahead of the 2026 general elections.

“Let us now turn our efforts to those who are outside our party. The task ahead is bigger,” he said.



Mr Hasahya also called for unity within the NRM to ensure victory in the main elections.

NRM district chairperson, Mr Moses Pabire commended security personnel for maintaining order during the tallying process. He advised the winners to celebrate with restraint.