All eyes on lawmakers in the ‘transfer window’

With barely eight months left until the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2026, Members of Parliament are now legally permitted to defect and join other political parties. Article 83 of the Constitution says that an MP loses their seat if they leave the party they were elected under, unless it is within 12 months before the General Election.

“Clause (1) (g) and (h) shall not apply to an independent member joining a political party or political organisation or a member leaving one political party or organisation to join another political party or organisation or become an independent member within twelve months before the end of the term of Parliament to participate in activities or programmes of a political party or political organisation relating to a general election,” Article 83 (2a) quotes in part. This window opened in January and members across various political parties have started switching allegiance, with more expected to move as the election fever intensifies in the country.

Some of the political leaders who have defected from the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) are just waiting for the registration of their political party, People's Front for Freedom (PFF). Some have expressed interest to work with other parties such as the National Unity Platform (NUP) party and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

MP Akol case

Some prominent politicians have already crossed over. For instance, Mr Anthony Akol, the Member of Parliament for Kilak North, was a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), but defected to NRM early this year. Mr Akol, who had served two terms under the FDC banner before making this move, defended his crossover by stating that he was "undressing himself for the benefit of the Acholi region", emphasising that his decision was aimed at fostering development and addressing long-standing issues in the area.

The FDC party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, yesterday said their party constitution indicates that a person loses party membership if he or she runs as an independent, crosses to another party, or is hostile to the party. He thus indicated that since Mr Akol publicly denounced the party, he is no longer a member, and the party has already identified his replacement in the area. Meanwhile, Mr Amuriat indicated that all legislators wishing to defect from the party are free to do so.

“Some members have publicly denied us, but they have not yet joined any political party. This means that they are still our legitimate members until the day when they join another party.

They are all still our members apart from Akol, and we can discipline them,” Mr Amuriat said.

“Those who want to leave are free to do so. They should put it in writing through the party Secretary General, and we shall officially replace them. Their departure does not worry us because we have identified candidates for that position,” he added.