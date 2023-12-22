All I want for Christmas is…

Online

Christmas Cantata

Dec 23, 7pm

Getting a booking to watch Watoto Church’s Christmas Cantata can at times feel like looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack. Thankfully, the church has since the pandemic been bitten by the online streaming bug. This year’s Christmas Cantata will, just like last year’s, be streamed on the Watoto App and the church’s YouTube channel at 7pm today.

Village or City Christmas?

Dec 22, 23, 23, 6pm

Worship Harvest staged its Christmas Production entitled Village or City Christmas yesterday.

It will continue to do so today and tomorrow, Christmas Eve, all at 6pm.

This will both be in-person at Worship Harvest Naalya and online.

STAGE

Paradise

Out now

Uganda’s oldest stage drama group, The Ebonies, will have cinemagoers eating out of its palms this festive period.

This as its Christmas production titled Paradise airs twice a day (2pm and 7pm) today, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day at Theatre Labonita.

The usual suspects are part of the casting, including Sam Bagenda and Fauziah Nakiboneka.

The Golden Calabash

Out now

John Segawa is royalty in Uganda’s arts and culture circles. At the backend of November, he posted on X a snapshot of his latest theatrical production entitled The Golden Calabash.

He wrote thus: “In the enchanting realm of the Bahehe, where magic and power intertwine, a tale unfolds of a ruler whose desires led him astray.”

To tease cinemagoers further he culled a passage out of the production’s script—“Be aware,” cried the High Priests; “For the most high God holds sovereignty over the kingdom of mortals.”

But alas, the ruler’s ears were deaf to their cautionary words.

The staging of The Golden Calabash kicks off today at the National Theatre with a grand red carpet VIP show at 5pm.

There will also be other stagings on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day at the same venue. All commence at 7pm.

CHRISTMAS MESSAGES

Paul Ssemogerere, Archbishop of Kampala Diocese

“Christmas calls us to advocate for justice and work towards creating a world where every individual is treated with dignity and respect. This Christmas, let our celebrations be tempered by a commitment to justice and equality, advocating for the dignity and rights of all, especially the marginalised and oppressed at the peripherals of society. In a Uganda often marred by conflict, imprisonment and domestic violence, let us strive for understanding, forgiveness, and unity. May the message of Christmas inspire us to be ambassadors of peace in our homes, communities, and beyond.

We thank our leaders and the security organs for their efforts in maintaining peace, order and security. We cannot fail to note, however, that there have been some incidents of violence and abuse of human rights in our country. We urge the authorities to investigate those incidents and grant justice to the victims. We similarly call upon the government to ensure the release of our fellow countrymen who were taken into custody during the election period of 2021, who as yet have neither been released nor charged in court.”

Stephen Kaziimba, Archbishop of Church of Uganda

“We have allowed evil in Uganda to prosper at all levels, including our families […] This Christmas, I urge you to stop being your own saviour and surrender your life to Jesus who was born to save you. This is not only true for our families where too many children suffer because of the bad decisions by their parents, but it is also true for our church. The church has also suffered because of bad decisions of its leaders. I have lost count of the number of times I have been sued by a group of concerned Christians because their candidates for bishops were not successful. Spiritual leadership is different from secular or political leadership. Spiritual leaders follow in the footsteps of Jesus […] who was always humble […] emptied himself by taking the form of a servant being born in the likeness of men. Becoming a bishop is not about seizing power, influence, and status. Instead, it is about empowering others to excel in the gifts of the spirit, building up of the body of Christ, and extension of God’s kingdom.”

CHURCH

St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe

The Church will hold Christmas carols on Christmas Eve tomorrow 4pm and services on Monday.

Sacred Heart Cathedral, Rubaga

A Christmas carols’ presentation will tomorrow at 4pm precede its Christmas Day services on Monday.

Kansanga Miracle Centre

Typically holds an overnight event on Christmas Eve. This will be followed by three Christmas Day services at 8.30am, 10am, and 4pm.

All Saints’ Cathedral, Nakasero

A candlelight service is pencilled in for Christmas Eve. Baptisms are also lined up for Boxing Day on December 26.

Miracle Centre Cathedral, Rubaga

A children’s party will be staged at the church’s premises on Christmas Eve midday. The church’s chorus will all come together on December 26 at 4pm to stage a musical production.

Watoto Church

Christmas services will be held on Monday at all its campuses. There will be two services at 8am and 10am and these will be in-person, online and on-air (104.1 Power FM). There will be no midday services.

Namugongo Catholic Martyrs Shrine

There will be a Christmas vigil mass on Sunday. It has been pencilled to start at 9pm.

The Luganda mass will be held at the Basilica, and the English mass at the Martyrs lake.

Thereafter, five Christmas Day masses at 6.30am (Luganda), 8am (Luganda), 10am (English), 12pm (English), and 5pm (Luganda) have been lined up.

Lubaga Cathedral

The vigil mass on Christmas Eve gets underway at 9pm. There will be five masses at 6.30am (Luganda), 7.30am (English), 8.30am (English), 10am, and 12.30pm (Luganda). Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere will be the main celebrant during the fourth mass.

Christ the King Parish Church Kampala

Eight masses have been arranged for Christmas Eve. Seven masses will then take place on Christmas Day, five of which will be in English.

Boxing Day will bring with it three masses at 7am, 9am, and 10am. The Feast of the Holy Innocents on December 28 will bring with it four masses, the third of which will witness the baptism of infants.

Eight masses will be held on New Year’s Eve. New Year’s Day will be packed its three mass at 7am, 9am, and 10am.

Comedy

Laugh oh Laugh

Boxing Day

If standup comedy is your cup of tea, make a beeline for MoTIV on Old Port Bell Road.

The acts that await you for the comedy show that kicks off at 6:30pm include Deli Jonathan, Oj Papatunde, Timothy Nyanzi, Kabu and Tr Sulphur.