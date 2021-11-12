Prime

All police drivers disarmed 

A police pickup truck pictured in Lira in 2018. The Uganda Police Force management has ordered the immediate disarmament of all police drivers. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • One of the police commissioners, who asked not to be named, said he does not have a bodyguard but relies on his driver for security.

The Uganda Police Force management has ordered the immediate disarmament of all police drivers.
 “All directors and regional police commanders with drivers, who are armed, should be disarmed and rifles kept in the armoury for safe custody immediately,” the police message sent on Monday read in part.
This follows the fatal shooting of Sarah Nabukenya, a teacher at Buddo Preparatory School by Cpl Sam Ewuku, the driver of the Kampala Metropolitan Police South Commander, over a disagreement in their relationship on Monday.

