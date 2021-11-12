All police drivers disarmed 

The Uganda Police Force management has ordered the immediate disarmament of all police drivers.

“All directors and regional police commanders with drivers, who are armed, should be disarmed and rifles kept in the armoury for safe custody immediately,” the police message sent on Monday read in part.

This follows the fatal shooting of Sarah Nabukenya, a teacher at Buddo Preparatory School by Cpl Sam Ewuku, the driver of the Kampala Metropolitan Police South Commander, over a disagreement in their relationship on Monday.

Cpl Ewuku was arrested on offences of murder and attempted murder of Mark Busuulwa, who was injured in the shooting.

It is alleged that Cpl Ewuku used a police rifle and shot the deceased 13 times.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga declined to comment on the matter saying as a policy, they do not discuss in public certain administrative protocols that are intended for police internal usage.

Unlike the regular police officers, most police drivers are hired in a different system and often undergo training, which is rarely involves use of firearms.

However, some drivers undergo further training in marksmanship and are as good as any regular police officer.

The disarmament of the drivers has not gone well with some police directors and regional commanders who say their lives and police property will be put at risk.

Not happy

One of the police commissioners, who asked not to be named, said he does not have a bodyguard but relies on his driver for security.

The commissioner said in the era of terrorism and violent protests where rioters target government vehicles, it would be risky to have a vehicle with an unarmed driver.

Police drivers, who talked to the Daily Monitor on condition of anonymity, said they are now worried for their lives.

One driver said he has experienced several incidents where he had to use his firearm to save the lives of people or protect property.

“When we are on the road, members of the public see any police car as an emergency vehicle. We are stopped to intervene in criminal incidents that require us to use firearms to control the angry mobs or protect these vehicles and our passengers,” the driver said.

The driver added that without firearms, they will have no alternative but to drive off so as to protect their lives and government property.