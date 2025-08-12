All schools should have playgrounds, says Makerere don

Learning institutions have been urged to establish playgrounds to help identify and nurture learners’ talents from an early age.

The Principal of the College of Education and External Studies (CEES) at Makerere University, Prof Anthony Muwagga Mugagga, has called on the government to make playgrounds compulsory for all schools.

“The challenge is that most schools do not have playgrounds. The Ministry of Education should require them to have one so that we can identify children’s talents early,” Prof Mugagga said on August 9 while officiating at the Sports Day of Namugongo Girls’ Boarding Primary School in Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District.

He stressed that early talent identification could improve Uganda’s sports culture, noting that sports is now one of the world’s most lucrative industries.

“We engage in sports to teach children that they can compete without fighting. In Uganda, whenever there is a competition, we often end up fighting. Let these children learn to compete and win peacefully, lessons they can carry into politics in the future,” he added.

School focus

The school’s headmistress, Ms Josephine Nabwami, said Namugongo Girls’ offers sports, music, dance, drama, study tours, and clubs to produce well-rounded learners.

“Each year, we organise a major activity, and next year, it will be different from this year’s. Academically, we were ranked number one among government-aided schools and received an award from the Kiira Municipal Council,” she noted.

The chief guest, Mr Ronald Jaggwe Muyingo, who is also the marketing and distribution manager at Statewide Insurance Company (SWICO) Limited, urged parents to actively participate in their children’s co-curricular activities. “It was good to see parents and teachers competing together, which I believe brings them closer,” he said.

Five houses, St Charles Lwanga, St Matia Mulumba, St Gonzaga, St Mbaga, and St Kizito, competed in various sports events. St Gonzaga emerged as champions, taking home a trophy and a bull.

In Kampala and other towns, former sports fields have been converted into parking lots, churches, fuel stations, and rental units. This trend has drawn concern from educationists and sports advocates, who warn that the disappearance of playgrounds is depriving learners of vital opportunities for physical activity, teamwork, and talent development.

Background

In recent years, many schools in Uganda, particularly in urban areas, have lost their playgrounds to commercial and residential development.

Faced with pressure to expand classroom space or generate income, some institutions have sold portions of their land or leased it out for shops, apartments, or other non-educational ventures.