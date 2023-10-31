All set for 2023 CSO convention





The stage is set for the annual Civil Society Convention slated for Thursday at Mestil Hotel in Kampala. The invite only event is expected to bring together international and nation civil society organisations working in Uganda.

The organisers say the convention, which is expected to attract up to 250 CSO leaders, will provide a platform to stakeholders from civil society, the government and the private sector to network and showcase the positive contribution of civil society to Uganda’s development agenda.

The convention also aims to support a multi-stakeholder dialogue, reflect on stumbling blocks and challenges of the sector and identify potential solutions.

Mr Nicolas Gonze, the team leader of governance for the EU Delegation in Uganda, while addressing a press conference yesterday said civil society has been playing an essential role in socio-economic progress in Europe, in reinforcing governance, service delivery, in advocating for vulnerable groups and in making development more inclusive.

“In Uganda, the European Union is supporting the government, private sector investments and c1v1I society capacity enhancement for a sustainable development,” he said.

Mr Tassilo von Droste, the head of Civil Society in Uganda Support Programme (CUSP) at GIZ, said the programme, in association with the Nation Media Group (NMG), will offer a chance for the civil society organisations to showcase their work and engage in dialogue with government and private sector.

“Recognising and according civil society a conducive space will create a better life for everyone. Civil society and citizen participation in the matters of transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption, saves a lot of public resources, leading ... to... better observance of human rights,” he said.

Mr Von Droste added: “As we are entering the second term of Agenda 2030, everyone - governments, civil society, the private sector and development partners must work to accelerate progress towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals. In this effort, cooperation between State institutions and civil society organisations is essential in planning, implementing and monitoring development process.”

He said civil society organisations in Uganda make substantial contributions to development and people’s wellbeing and that they complement government in service delivery in multiple key social sectors like education, health, access to energy and water and sanitation.

“It is estimated that civil society contributes more than Shs1.2 trillion to Uganda’s GDP per annum, employs thousands of Ugandans and is a significant contributor to tax collection accounting to 8 percent of the NSSF revenues,’’ Mr Von Droste said.

Ms Alicia van den Boom, the head of cooperation at the German embassy, said:“CSOs provide a platform for citizens to engage in the democratic process, ensuring their voices are heard and their concerns addressed in a country as diverse and dynamic as Uganda. CSOs also act as a bridge between the government and the people fostering transparency, accountability, and participation in the decision-making processes.”

Mr Moses lsooba, the executive director of Uganda National NGO Forum (UNNGOF), said CSOs in Uganda played a critical role, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While civil society in Uganda has been instrumental in contributing to the socio-economic and political development of the country, the sector is plagued by several constraints, which include the shrinking civic space for their operations caused by negative narratives purveyed around and the multiplicity of administrative and requirements for compliance. This is all on the backdrop of decreasing funding,” he said.