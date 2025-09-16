All set for 8th Benedicto Kiwanuka memorial lecture

All is set for the eighth edition of the Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial Lecture slated for this Friday at the Judiciary headquarters.

Kiwanuka was the first Ugandan Chief Justice who was abducted by President Idi Amin’s agents from his chambers on September 21, 1972 and has never been seen alive again.

“The 8th Hon Benedicto Kiwanuka memorial lecture is not only an occasion to remember a national hero but also a call to action, to uphold the values of justice, courage and integrity that he so publicly stood for,” Justice Catherine Bamugemereire, the deputy chairperson of the organising committee, told the media on Tuesday in Kampala ahead of the memorial lecture.

Adding: “I can confirm that we have worked tooth and nail and everything is in place to hold a dignified memorial lecture.”

Justice Bamugemereire further said that the annual Benedicto Kiwanuka lecture is an important annual event for the Judiciary and the country at large as it provides an opportunity to reflect on the enduring legacy of the Honourable Benedicto Kiwanuka, who was the first Ugandan Chief whose life of courage, sacrifice devotion to justice continues to inspire the nation.

“Our expected guest of honour is his excellency the president of Uganda, Yoweri Museveni. The theme of this year’s celebrations is “Upholding justice with courage: Advancing the Benedicto Kiwanuka legacy. The key note speaker will be senior counsel Francis Gimara past president of the Uganda Law Society,”Justice Bamugemereire said.

Who is expected to participate?

Justice Bamugemereire said the distinguished dignitaries invited include diplomats, religious leaders, and the Kiwanuka family, among others.

“The judiciary invites the public to join in commemoration. This commemoration will be streamed live. The 8th Hon Benedicto Kiwanuka memorial lecture is not only an occasion to remember a national hero but also a call to action, to uphold the values of justice, courage and integrity that he so publicly stood for,” she said.

It’s a day for self-reflection of the Judiciary

Justice Bamugemereire revealed that this day is important to the institution since they use for self-reflection in regard to the rule of law that the late Benedicto Kiwanuka advocated for.

“It’s also a way in which the Judiciary, which is a highly self-reflecting body can look inside itself to check itself and remind ourselves of our heroes who paid the ultimate price and ensured that through courage, sacrifice and commitment to justice, the rule of law and independence of the judiciary is upheld. So it’s a platform for reflection.

The Benedicto Kiwanuka memorial lecture comes at a time when the Judiciary has come under scrutiny for mechanically refusing to grant bail to remanded opposition political stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye and his political aide Haj Obeid Lutale.

Background

It’s now 53 years since Kiwanuka was last seen alive after Amin’s soldiers kidnapped him from his chambers on September 21, 1972, at the Judiciary headquarters in Kampala, and his body has never been seen to date.

It’s believed that his head was chopped off, with his body being dipped into a bucket of acid to conceal future evidence.

Kiwanuka came to be at loggerheads with Amin after he announced that he intended to meet with all local magistrates in the country to address problems of tardiness, drunkenness, lack of impartiality and delayed judgments.

He also promised to protect Ugandans against government abuse and it’s this trade mark of “self-righteousness” and commitment to the straight ways of justice that put him on collision paths with then-President Amin.