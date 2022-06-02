Allied health workers call off strike after talks with govt

Allied Health workers have agreed to call off the strike after reassurance from the government that the issues that prompted them to put down their tools will be worked on by the Ministry of Health and other relevant government agencies.

Dr Patrick Alibu, the chairperson of the Allied Health workers, yesterday told journalists in Kampala that after meeting Health ministry officials, they agreed to resume their work as they wait for the government to act on their issues.

“We inform you that the salary disparity, which has been our main issue, will be handled following the President’s directive, no one shall be victimised for participating in this industrial action and we request all our colleagues who were arrested to be released immediately,” Dr Alibu said.

Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Health ministry spokesperson, confirmed the development, saying the meeting had been successful and that the health workers had agreed to go back to work with immediate effect.

“The leaders held a successful meeting with the @MinofHealthUG team led by the DG,” Mr Ainebyoona posted on his official social media platforms.

Dr Henry Mwebesa, the Director General Health Services, yesterday said:“We have agreed that the doctors go back to work with immediate effect. Those who go back to their work shall not face any disciplinary action. Government has assured them that their salary enhancements shall be effected in the next financial year.”

Genesis

Late last month, the Allied Health Professionals Alliance and Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union (UNMU) called for separate industrial actions, accusing the government of failure to implement the collective bargaining agreement made in 2017 to have their pay increased.

They also indicated that despite President Museveni’s directive on the matter, the health workers continued to eat what they referred to as “peanuts”.

The strike left many patients in public hospitals stranded which increased fatalities.