Allow God provide justice, bishop tells family at Engola's burial

Lango diocesan Bishop Rt Rev Alfred Olwa has called for reconciliation between the families of late Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo and that of his killer, Pte Wilson Sabiiti.

Early this week, leaders of Otikokin Clan where the former minister Engola belonged had asked for what they described as “blood compensation” from Pte Sabiiti’s family.

Church of Uganda clergy attend the burial of former minister Charles Okello Engola at Awangi Village, Iceme Sub County in Oyam District on May 13, 2023. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO

But on Saturday, Anglican Bishop Olwa said the family in Oyam should simply forgive the family in Tooro, and allow God to provide justice, noting that “it is God who looks after the widows and the orphans.”

“To my brothers of Otikokin clan, we need to focus on reconciliation. Let us not have hatred towards those who might have wronged us. I am appealing to you to follow the example of Christ,” he said at the burial of the former Oyam North MP at Awangi Village, Iceme Sub County in Oyam District.

“As we continue to seek justice for Macodwogo, let us remember that vengeance belongs to God and He will repay. We must resist the urge for revenge or to take matters in our hands,” he told thousands of mourners.

Earlier, the deceased’s son Samuel Okello Engola Junior had informed mourners that his family forgave Pvt Sabiiti who fatally shot their father before killing himself on May 2.

Speaking at the same event, Northern Uganda Bishop Emeritus Rt Rev Nelson Onono-Onweng called on government to urgently end rampant killings committed with impunity by members of armed forces.

Dila Benson, the Oyam LC5 chairman, urged government to expedite investigation into the brutal murder of Engola.

“What is the motive of shooting our own son [with] 28 bullets? They had planned and murdered him in cold blood?” he remarked.

A section of thousands of mourners attend the burial of former minister Charles Okello Engola at Awangi Village, Iceme Sub County in Oyam District on May 13, 2023. PHOTO/CHARITY AKULLO

According to him, political leaders from Lango held a regional council sitting in honour of Macodwogo on Thursday and agreed to push for a posthumous promotion for Engola to the rank of brigadier general, from lieutenant colonel which he retired.

“Two, the councils resolved and requested the government to upgrade our health centre IVs in northern Uganda to a hospital status,” he added.

Leaders also demanded that the government should address the issue of salary disparities among civil servants, which has continuously led to loss of lives.

“An incident where a whole minister was shot dead by his bodyguard calls for an immediate intervention from government to retool, reorganize and put a check on its salary structures,” Andrew Awany, the vice chairperson of Uganda Local Government Association and also Kole District chairman, said.