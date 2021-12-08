Alternative routes for motorists as major city roadworks start

Motorists should brace for traffic interruption ahead of the installation of traffic lights at Kubbiri roundabout, which is scheduled to commence early next year.

The roundabout connects to some of the city’s busiest roads such as Bombo Road, Gayaza Road, and Binaisa Road, which also feeds into part of Mulago National Referral Hospital.

On Monday evening, there was traffic gridlock on both Gayaza and Bombo roads following the temporary closure of part of the former from the roundabout to Kalerwe interchange.

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) spokesperson Juliet Bukirwa Muwanguzi told Daily Monitor yesterday that the temporary closure was in line with the scheduled works.

“They are relocating utility lines of water and power in readiness for the Kubbiri junction improvement set to commence early next year,” Ms Muwanguzi said in a text message.

She referred us to the Kawempe Division engineer, Mr Patrick Kawesa, for further inquiries about the project. However, Mr Kawesa couldn’t be reached yesterday.

Kubbiri roundabout is among the 30 city junctions scheduled for signalisation to facilitate traffic flow.

The installation of 30 junctions will be funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) at Shs89b.

This means that the closure of some sections of the roads that connect to the roundabout will further worsen the traffic flow in the neighbouring areas.

Alternative routes

This publication has critically analysed the traffic flow at Kubbiri roundabout and offers some of the alternative routes which motorists can use to avoid being held up, especially during peak hours. For instance, motorists leaving the city centre to Mpererwe and Gayaza can, instead of driving through Wandegeya on Bombo or Binaisa roads, use Kira Road and join Kayunga Road at City Oil fuel station before they can connect to Mawanda road.

They can then connect to Gayaza Road at Kanyanya through Kyebando. The same alternative route can be used by those leaving the city centre to Kyebando to avoid traffic jam on Binaisa Road and Lower Mulago Hill Road (behind Pastor Kakande’s church).

Those leaving the city centre to Kawempe can use Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road and connect to Bwaise on Bombo Road until they reach Kawempe, instead of driving through Wandegeya since there is likely to be a heavy traffic build-up between Kubbiri roundabout and Makerere University eastern gate.

Motorists leaving Gayaza and Mpererwe to the city centre can branch off Kalerwe, use Mawanda Road and later connect to either Kira Road or use John Babiha Road (Acacia).

Motorists heading to Kyebando from the city centre can, instead of driving through the usual Binaisa Road and Dwaliro Road (behind Mulago mortuary), use Kira Road and join Kayunga Road at City Oil fuel station before they can connect to Mawanda Road and later Kyebando to avoid the heavy traffic on Binaisa Road during peak hours.

However, those who stay around Makerere Kavule on Bombo Road will have to plan early or else bear the brunt of the traffic gridlock occasioned by the construction works.

Those who stay on Hoima road and would like to connect to the Northern Bypass through Wandegeya can instead branch off to Makerere Hill at Wandegeya and drive through Nakulabye-Kasubi before they can connect to other areas like Nansana.

However some of the motorists who talked to this publication expressed concern that authorities never sensitise them about the scheduled roadworks, which later affects their operations.

“The Monday scenario was a bad one because it affected most motorists since they didn’t know that the road had been blocked. KCCA should up their game when it comes to stakeholder engagement and community sensitisation to enable people prepare instead of closing roads abruptly,” said Mr Jonah Mukalazi, a taxi driver.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) media manager, Mr Allan Ssempebwa Kyobe, asked KCCA to always inform them ahead of any construction works which could disrupt traffic flow.

“If there is anything that KCCA is going to do then they should alert us so that we should make necessary preparations and make advance communication to the public,” he said.

Unra is in charge of the overall construction works on the Northern Bypass, which are being undertaken by Monta-Engil. Therefore, any roadworks around Kubbiri will affect traffic on the bypass.

This newspaper understands that there are several roadworks, which are scheduled to start in the city early next year.

Officials at City Hall say the works are meant to improve the city’s mobility and mitigate congestion.

In a recent interview, KCCA deputy executive director David Luyimbazi Ssali said they are on course to transform the city despite their shoe-string budget.

Of the city’s total road network of 2,100km, only 600kms is paved. However Mr Luyimbazi said at least 60 percent of the unpaved roads in the city are in a bad state and they need to be paved.

