Prime

Alternative routes for motorists as major city roadworks start

Vehicles stuck in traffic in Industrial Area Kampala recently. KCCA is planning major roadworks that will cause traffic jam in most parts of the city. PHOTO/FILE

amos

By  Amos Ngwomoya

What you need to know:

  • This publication has critically analysed the traffic flow at Kubbiri roundabout and offers some of the alternative routes which motorists can use to avoid being held up, especially during peak hours. For instance, motorists leaving the city centre to Mpererwe and Gayaza can, instead of driving through Wandegeya on Bombo or Binaisa roads, use Kira Road and join Kayunga Road at City Oil fuel station before they can connect to Mawanda road.

Motorists should brace for traffic interruption ahead of the installation of traffic lights at Kubbiri roundabout, which is scheduled to commence early next year.
The roundabout connects to some of the city’s busiest roads such as Bombo Road, Gayaza Road, and Binaisa Road, which also feeds into part of Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.