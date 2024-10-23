Alumni boost efforts to revamp Busoga schools

Delays by the government to renovate traditional secondary schools in Busoga Sub-region have prompted their respective alumni to intervene, Monitor has learnt.

Some of the traditional secondary schools in the sub-region include Muljibhai Madhvani (MM) College, Wairaka established in 1953), Busoga College Mwiri (opened in 1911), Kiira College Butiki ( opened in 1959), Wanyange Girls (1960), Iganga Secondary School (1950s), Jinja College (1946) and Jinja Secondary School (I948), among others.

They boast of high profile alumni, including former President Apollo Milton Obote, former prime minister Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, and Kyabazinga Wiliam Nadiope IV of Busoga College Mwiri and Justice minister Norbert Mao (MM College, Wairaka).

Others are the Nnabagereka (Queen) of Buganda Sylvia Nagginda and Inspector General of Government Beti Kamya from Wanyange Girls and First Deputy Prime Minister Rebecca Kadaga of Namasagali College, among others.

However, most of the schools have endured dilapidated buildings and dwindling academic standards, among other challenges, prompting their alumni, through regular homecomings, to fix what their respective administrations can not, largely due to lack of funds.

In 2022, the State Minister for Finance, Mr David Bahati, said plans were underway to renovate all traditional schools across the country over the next five to 10 years, but in a phased manner.

However, in March 2024, the Ministry of Education and Sports Spokesperson, Dr Dennis Marimba, said the government was financially constrained, and that the number of schools to be renovated would be guided by available resources.

With such uncertainty, some alumni associations within the sub-region have been pivotal in revamping their schools as they wait for the government’s intervention.

Mwiri Old Boys Association (MOBA) spokesperson, Mr Henry Rodney Mugisha, said old students have played a crucial role in the revival of both the primary school and the college.

“They started with the removal of asbestos from all the dormitories at Busoga College Mwiri, renovation and painting of all the houses at the college, and the refurbishment of the upper school lavatories,” Mr Mugisha told this publication at the weekend.

He said the old boys played a big role helped in lobbying for the African Development Bank (AfDB) project, which helped in the renovation and extension of the library, stocking of books and furniture, renovation of Hannington House, building of new classrooms and laboratories, and the renovation of all laboratories and revival of games like cricket and rugby.

“The numbers at the college and primary had reduced, but old boys embarked on a campaign which has seen numbers rise. There has also been re-greening of the campus and surrounding areas by the old boys through our partners like the Kenya High Commission and Equity Bank,’’ Mr Mugisha added.

The Old Boys of Jinja College have launched a fundraising drive for an ultra-modern dormitory complex worth Shs3 billion, which will accommodate more than 800 students upon completion.

The president of Jinja College Old Boys Association (JICOBA), Dr Mas Yunus Masaba, said the facility aims at addressing accommodation challenges and attracting more students to the institution.

“Students are sleeping almost on the roof, and this is not healthy; we need to stand to be counted and be the ones that improve the accommodation standards of the school,” Dr Masaba said during the school's homecoming that was held in July, where Shs60 million was raised.

He said there is an urgent need to expand the school’s accommodation because the population has more than tripled over the years without a corresponding increase in dormitory space.

Upon completion, the dormitory complex will have sports facilities and reading rooms, among other amenities.

The school head teacher, Mr Michael Dhikusooka, encouraged the old boys to be exemplary role models for current students, especially through participation in activities like career days, and urged them to consider enrolling their sons at the college and support the school through their respective positions.

The president of MM College, Wairaka Old Students’ Association, Mr Eyoa Obbo, said:“We have removed asbestos in the Chemistry, Biology and Physics laboratories and dormitories. ”

Mr Obbo is also the private secretary to the President in-charge of Science and Technology.

The head teacher of the same school, Ms Hilda Namutosi, thanked the old students for their efforts, which she said include removing the asbestos from classrooms, laboratories and the library.

Ms Namutosi, who is also an old student, asked other old students to borrow a leaf from others by giving back to their schools so that they can revive their lost glory.

“We still have many buildings that have asbestos like the classroom blocks for Senior Three, Four, Five and Six, isolation room, bathroom and boys’ dormitories,” she added.

The Chairperson of Kiira College Butiki Old Boys’ Association (KICOBA), Dr Aggrey Batesaaki, said they are currently collecting funds from members for the construction of a modern administration block and library, adding that they have encouraged competition and hard work among students, teaching and non-teaching staff, which has improved the school’s performance.

He said most traditional schools have collapsed allegedly because their respective boards of governors have been “corrupt, laidback and connive with management to mismanage and swindle school resources”.