Alumni, school administrators urged on responsibilities

School Old Students associations and the administration at their respective schools have particular roles and responsibilities that should not be misinterpreted to undermine the general administration of the schools.

The Ministry of Education and Sports (MOES) acknowledges the great role played by the different Old Students associations at their respective schools but it is also good to acknowledge the roles of the other stakeholders, Ms Florence Bbosa Ssekitoleko, the Luweero District Education Manager reveals.

“When the government is transferring and appointing the head teachers at the different Secondary Schools, the consultation is between the school foundation bodies of the respective schools and the Ministry of Education. The old students association should play the other roles,” she said at the handover and welcome of the new headteacher for Luweero Secondary School on May 15, 2024.

Earlier, a cloud of uncertainty engulfed Luweero Secondary School soon after the government transferred the head teacher to Ndejje Secondary School without a replacement known to the other stakeholders in April 2024.

This publication later learnt that a section of the old students association made attempts to nominate particular names as a possible replacement for the office of head teacher at Luweero SS. The old students claimed that the government had failed to bring on board their input in choosing a possible replacement.

But the government representative, Ms Bbosa Ssekitoleko on May 15 while witnessing the handover by Mr David Ssekungu to the incoming Headteacher Mr Ronald Kato urged the different stakeholders to minimize confrontations but work for the progress of the school.

“It is normal for people to express their respective worries about the unknown in particular situations. But transfers and changes are normal processes. The government in this case consulted the foundation body and came up with the right replacement for Luweero SS,” she told the stakeholder representatives.

Rev Can Eric Ssebigajju, the Luweero Diocesan Secretary and representative of the Bishop of Luweero Diocese Wilson Kisekka revealed that the Church as the foundation body of the different schools is proud of the discipline and academic progress of the schools under the Diocese.

Luweero District is witnessing several changes, including transfers of several head teachers and teachers in the different government-aided Secondary schools.