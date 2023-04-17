Alupo assures on govt plan to transform education

Vice President Jesca Alupo has said the government’s plan of skilling learners at different education levels is aimed at fighting unemployment in the country.

According to Ms Alupo, the government’s effort to mainstream skills development under the Ministry of Education and Sports is to facilitate the achievement of the strategic development goals.

“Some of the key reforms include pursuing a deliberate policy of promoting science, technology and mathematics, implementation of the revised lower secondary school curriculum, which is competence-based, and implementation of the digital agenda, among others,” she said.

This was contained in her speech read by the State Minister for Higher Education Dr John Chrysestom Muyingo at the golden jubilee celebrations for Ndejje Secondary School in Luweero District at the weekend.

“The fact that Ndejje SS is offering vocational skills such as computing, talent development on top of the regular academic studies in line with the government’s effort in skilling the youth, re-echoes the many other strategies aimed at equipping our children with employable skills,” she said.

“A newly formulated project is in its advanced stage with a component to revamp our traditional schools. Ndejje SS has been identified as one of the first beneficiaries of this very important project,” she added.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Ms Ketty Lamaro, re-echoed the government strategy of continuous professional development of teachers.

“We are also aware that the country cannot move without fostering spiritual growth among our learners. We should pay more attention to spiritual aspects to help the youth preserve our values and cultures in an environment that is now very permissive. The fact that Ndejje SS has a vibrant chaplaincy is very encouraging,” she said.

Retired Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Samuel Balagadde Ssekadde advised parents and teachers to jealously guard against foreign cultures that demean the true purpose of Gods’ love for mankind. Ndejje Secondary School, according to the head teacher, Canon Dr Charles Kahigiriza, started out of the need to extend secondary education to learners from Bulemeezi and Buruli counties in Greater Luweero in 1963.

The school was later taken over by the government in 1965 through the intervention of then Minister for Education Luyimbazi Zaake.