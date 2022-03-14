Alupo calls for protection of girls

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, has called upon Ugandans to create an enabling environment for children to participate in the development of the country.

Ms Alupo, who was the chief guest at the belated commemoration of International Women’s Day for Sheema District on Saturday, said the rate at which children in the country are being abused is alarming and called for a joint effort to stop it.

“We should strive to end defilement, early marriages, early pregnancies, incest, domestic violence and child labour. These are some of the common occurrences against girls that law enforcement officers are grappling with,” Ms Alupo said.

She said most child abuse cases are not taken to court because the parties involved collude with police and handle the matter communally.

“Even when there is full evidence, sometimes both sides go behind the doors and ask the law enforcement officers to keep it outside of the court. But I think it should be something that we should all know is immoral and we should work very hard to stop,” the VP said.

Ms Alupo said girls are at a risk of contracting HIV/Aids and fistula during child birth.

“Those are some of the things when we are celebrating International Women’s Day we should hold close to our hearts as leaders so that when we come here next year the statistics about this [would] have reduced,” Ms Alupo said.

She added that many children have been forced to the streets because of domestic violence.

“We should also ensure that communities have an enabling environment for the girl child and women. When we stop domestic violence, then we have created an environment where children will not run away to the streets,” Ms Alupo said.

The Sheema District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Rosemary Nyakikongoro, said there is need to help young girls across the country, especially after the Covid-19 induced lockdown which made girls more vulnerable.

“We shall discuss with the vice president on some of the issues affecting women in the country to have them addressed. We encourage women to get themselves engaged in the Parish Development Model to be empowered economically and in that we can stop a lot of abuses,” Ms Nyakikongoro said.