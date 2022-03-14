Alupo calls for protection of girls

Left to right: Ms Naume Kibaaju, the MP Sheema North, Ms Rosemary Nyakikongoro, the Sheema Woman MP, Ms Jessica Alupo, the Vice President, Ms Jemimah Buhanda, the Sheema chairperson, Mr Dicksons Kateshumbwa, MP Sheema Municipality, cut a cake on Saturday.  PHOTO/FELIX AINEBYOONA

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

  • Ms Alupo says girls need to be empowered to contribute to the development of the country.
  • Teenage pregnancies. According to the Ministry of Health, 25 percent of teenagers in Uganda get pregnant at 19 and close to half are married before 18 years.

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, has called upon Ugandans to create an enabling environment for children to participate in the development of the country.

