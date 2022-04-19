Alupo courts locals affected by cattle rustling to return home

The Vice President has asked people displaced by cattle rustling in areas of Katakwi and Kapelebyong districts to return home following the deployment of more than 700 Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers to tackle the warriors in four districts of Teso.

Ms Jessica Alupo, who is also the Katakwi Woman MP, told the media on Easter Sunday that the army was doing their oversight duties in regards to returning peace in the border points of Teso and Karamoja, which have been affected by cattle rustling.

She added that the First Son, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the Commander of Land Forces, is tirelessly coordinating the disarmament process in Karamoja.

“I call upon the people to return to their homes and utilise the rains which have returned,” Ms Alupo said.

She said a lasting solution to the Karamoja conflict is being handled both internally and externally between the countries of Uganda, Kenya, and South Sudan, which have had pastoral communities trade guns and bullets across border points.

“The situation has been studied by the government comprehensively under the leadership of President [Museveni] himself. As of now, sufficient deployment inside Karamoja and all districts surrounding it has been done,” the vice president said.

Ms Alupo also said deployment was ongoing in the districts of Otuke, Agago, Kitgum, Bukwo, Kumi, and Bukedea.

But Ms Viola Akurut Adome, the former Katakwi Woman MP, said the soldiers are not enough to cover the affected areas.

She said suspected warriors raided 52 head of cattle in Magoro Sub-County on Friday, just a day after the deployment. “People need to go and attend to their gardens, but there is total fear,’’ she said.

Background

The Karimojong warriors stepped-up cattle raids in the districts of Kumi, Bukedea, Katakwi and Kapelebyong in Teso Sub-region since March. The raids have left more than 2,000 cattle stolen in Katakwi and more than 651 raided in Kapelebyong. People have also been killed in Kumi, Katakwi and Kapelebyong ever since the raids intensified in October 2021.