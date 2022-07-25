Alupo takes charge of Soroti MP by-election

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) bigwigs have pitched camp in Soroti City to drum up support for their candidate for Soroti City East Division Member of Parliament (MP) seat as Opposition intensify momentum to retain the seat ahead of polls this Thursday.

Some of the top bigwigs, who joined the campaign trail for Herbert Edmund Ariko Okworo on Saturday, are the Vice President Jessica Alupo, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Minister for Internal Affairs Jeje Odongo, State minister for works Musa Ecweru, State minister for Fisheries Hellen Adoa Abeku, State minister for Energy Sidronius Okaasai, State minister for Teso Affairs Kenneth Obote Ongalo, and junior Sports and Education minister Peter Ogwang.

Also 50 NRM MPs from across the country teamed up with a number of RDCs to campaign for their candidate.

As Ms Alupo held a closed-door meeting with leaders at Eneku Village . Others such as Mr Mike Mukula, who is the vice chairperson for NRM for eastern region, also held parallel meetings.

Mr Mukula has been the lead campaigner for Mr Ariko, who crossed to NRM after losing the seat to FDC’s Moses Attan in the 2021 elections.

Ms Alupo on Saturday said the government has rolled out a number of projects which people should embrace in order to eradicate poverty.

“Government is committed to building more schools. I also appeal to you to vote for the NRM candidate, Ariko. He is the one who will bring development,” she said.

Ms Nabbanja said: “Government is going to work with the NRM candidate to cause development. My appeal is to kindly vote for the NRM candidate.”

Mr Ogwang said the Opposition has nothing to offer.

Mr Moses Attan Okia, the FDC candidate for Soroti City East, asked people to vote wisely.

Mr Attan, who first received blessings from Bishop Joseph Eciru of Soroti Catholic Diocese at St Patrick Madera, asked the people to be aware of injustice during elections.

FDc says

Mr Paul Omer, the mayor of Soroti East Division, who is a member of FDC, asked people to vote carefully, adding that there are plans to evict people in areas of Aloet and Kamuda, to pave way for extraction of gold.

“We have friends in NRM who are not free to talk about this, but have us in trust to tell you. The move is to have an MP they can use to cause misery onto you people of Aloet, Kamuda and Opiyai where these precious metals have been found,” he said. Mr Omer said a weaker MP will not protect the rights of the people.

“Why are they running to fight this poor MP of yours [Attan]. They know he is a blockade to their interests,” he said.

Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, the FDC party president, alleged that a large amount of money has been delivered to Soroti City East for the elections yet the people of Karamoja are dying of starvation. He asked people to receive the money, but then vote wisely.