Alur king calls for partnerships to improve living standards

The Alur king has called for collaboration with various stakeholders in a bid to improve the welfare of his subjects.

King Philip Olarker Rauni III said there are many development projects that can be undertaken through working together with the community.

He was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed central executive committee members of Nebbi Community Ltd on Saturday.

“I am one of your champions for Nebbi Community Ltd. Let’s discuss how to create more synergies and cooperation. I will officially welcome you and your team next week and we sit down and develop ways of working together,” he said.

“Our number one goal is the Alur. Working together with the Kingdom, we can form formidable achievements and the Alur dream will come true,” he added.

Nebbi Community Ltd was registered in 1993 to oversee the welfare of the Alur in the country.

Mr Jackson Oboth Oboth, the State Minister for Defence, who presided over the event, thanked the Alur for re-launching the company.

He said during his university days between 1997 and 2001, one of the prominent social events were parties organised by the Alur-Nebbi community, which were instrumental in promoting unity. “Not many people know that Aluri, Acholi and Adhola in Kenya are one family. You do not relaunch what has not been there. Organisations may get challenges in leadership, may change the aspirations, goals will keep on,” he said.

Mr Stephen Okello, the newly appointed chairperson of Nebbi Community Limited, thanked the members for entrusting him with the task.

Mr Okello highlighted registration of all Alurs, amending the constitution, developing a strategic plan, opening up Nebbi Community branches countrywide and abroad, putting a resource mobilisation plan and establishing a secretariat as some of their plans during their term of office.