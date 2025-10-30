Alur King Phillips Olarker Rauni III to mark 15 years on throne

Phillips Olarker Rauni III, the revered king of the Alur Kingdom, is set to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his coronation, a milestone reflecting a decade and a half of leadership aimed at promoting peace, unity, and development among his people.

The anniversary, themed “Positive Parenting to End Child Marriage and Early Pregnancies,” will be held on Friday, October 31, 2025, at Kyambogo University’s Paidha branch in Zombo District, formerly Paidha Teachers’ College.

President Museveni is expected to attend as chief guest.

Dr Amos Nyathirombo, chairman of the Central Organizing Committee for the celebrations, said the kingdom has allocated a budget of Shs100 million to host the event, anticipating more than 10,000 guests from Uganda and the neigbouring Democratic Republic of Congo, where the Alur community is larger than in Uganda.

“Since Monday, we have received guests from DR Congo, South Sudan, and the Ju-Luo communities of Kenya. Different Ugandan kingdoms are already being accommodated in local hotels,” Nyathirombo said.

He added: “We have enough resources contributed by the king’s subjects and the business community to grace the 15th coronation anniversary of the Alur king.”

Prince Lawrence Opar Angala, Prime Minister of the Alur Kingdom, praised King Phillips Olarker Rauni III’s efforts since ascending the throne in 2010, noting his commitment to household income generation, peacebuilding, and reconciliation among clan leaders.

“The king has been instrumental in preserving the cultural heritage of the Alur people, promoting traditional values, and fostering community belonging. He introduced traditional marriage certificates aimed at ending child marriage,” Opar said.

“His vision centers on sustainable development, peace, and the wellbeing of his subjects through agriculture to boost food security and nutrition,” he added.

Vincent Ochaya Orach, Executive Director and Deputy Prime Minister of the kingdom, said the annual coronation anniversary begins with youth sporting events before transitioning into public messaging on parenting and social development.

“As the Alur Kingdom marks this milestone, His Majesty remains committed to addressing challenges affecting youth, women, and the elderly,” Ochaya said.

However, some subjects, including Akumu Roseline, voiced concerns over land disputes, particularly land grabbing from widows and orphans, which they say threatens security and food stability. She called for reforms in the traditional court system to ensure impartiality among clan leaders.

“We love our king for his developmental agendas, but land grabbing remains a pressing issue. The 15th coronation anniversary should highlight strategies to handle land disputes more effectively,” Akumu said.

King Phillips Olarker Rauni III’s 15-year reign is widely regarded for its emphasis on cultural preservation, community development, and social welfare, reflecting a blend of tradition and modern governance in Uganda’s Alur region.